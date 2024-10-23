Technology News
English Edition

NASA Study Suggests Microbial Life May Thrive Beneath Martian Ice

NASA’s new study shows meltwater pools beneath Martian ice could support photosynthesis, allowing microbes to survive.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 23 October 2024 20:50 IST
NASA Study Suggests Microbial Life May Thrive Beneath Martian Ice

Photo Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona

White edges in Mars' Terra Sirenum may be dusty ice, possibly supporting meltwater

Highlights
  • ● Meltwater beneath Martian ice could support microbial life: NASA
  • ● Martian dusty ice may allow sunlight for photosynthesis
  • ● Study suggests potential life in shallow Martian meltwater pockets
Advertisement

NASA's recent research suggests that life may exist beneath Martian ice, as meltwater pools under dusty ice could offer a hospitable environment for microbial life. The study outlines how sunlight might pass through the ice, enabling photosynthesis in these meltwater pockets, similar to Earth's cryoconite holes.

Life Beneath Mars' Ice?

While there is no direct proof of life on Mars, a new study from NASA suggests that microbes may be able to survive below the planet's icy surface. According to Aditya Khuller from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, sunlight could penetrate through water ice on Mars, potentially allowing photosynthesis to occur. On Earth, similar conditions sustain life in pockets beneath ice, with organisms such as cyanobacteria and algae depending on photosynthesis for survival.

Ice on Mars and Dusty Meltwater Pools

Mars has two main types of ice: frozen water and carbon dioxide. The research team, including Khuller, studied water ice that formed from ancient dust and snow during Martian ice ages. They suggest that the dust present in this ice could allow sunlight to melt small pockets beneath the surface, creating pools of water. On Mars, melting ice is difficult on the surface due to its thin atmosphere, but below the ice, the dust might absorb enough sunlight to warm and melt the ice.

Cryoconite Holes and Martian Photosynthesis

On Earth, dust within ice can create cryoconite holes, which trap sunlight and melt into the ice, forming small water pockets that support microbial ecosystems. According to Phil Christensen from Arizona State University, similar processes could occur on Mars. Their study suggests that enough light could penetrate as deep as three metres under the Martian surface, allowing photosynthesis to occur in these pockets of meltwater.

Scientists are now mapping the regions where this meltwater could exist, particularly between Mars' tropical regions at 30 to 60 degrees latitude. Future studies and potential missions may focus on these areas to investigate further

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Mars, NASA, Martian ice, meltwate, microbial life, photosynthesis, Martian exploration, space research
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
NISAR Mission 2025: NASA and ISRO Join Forces to Monitor Earth's Ecosystems and Surface Changes
Meta Bans Accounts Tracking Private Jets for Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk

Related Stories

NASA Study Suggests Microbial Life May Thrive Beneath Martian Ice
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Best iPhone Deals During Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2024
  2. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G vs Motorola Edge 50 Pro 5G: Which is Better?
  3. OnePlus 13 AnTuTu Score Revealed Ahead of Debut
  4. Deadpool & Wolverine Might Stream on Disney+ Hotstar From November 3
  5. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Tipped to Debut With This Chipset on All Models
  6. Realme GT 7 Pro Launch Date Set for November 4; Display Details Teased
  7. Xiaomi 15 Series Will Reportedly Be Launched Next Week
  8. Logitech M196 Wireless Mouse With Up to 12 Months Battery Debuts in India
  9. Insta360 Ace Pro 2 With 8K Recording, AI Features Launched at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. 6,000-Year-Old Wheel Origin Discovered in Carpathian Mountains; Study Suggests Copper Miners Created World's 1st Wheel
  2. Neptunian Ridge Discovery: Scientists Map New Planet Zone in Space
  3. Supergiant Star Betelgeuse Might Have a Hidden Companion Star, New Study Claims
  4. Here's How Tibetan Women's Adapts to Thin Air in Extreme High Altitudes
  5. NASA Study Suggests Microbial Life May Thrive Beneath Martian Ice
  6. NISAR Mission 2025: NASA and ISRO Join Forces to Monitor Earth's Ecosystems and Surface Changes
  7. Colossal Meteorite Impact 3 Billion Years Ago May Have Boosted Early Life on Earth
  8. Could Sprinkling Diamond Dust in the Atmosphere Help Reverse Global Warming?
  9. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series to Debut With Snapdragon 8 Elite on All Models, Tipster Claims
  10. Xiaomi 15 Series Launch Date Reportedly Set for October 29; Could Arrive Alongside HyperOS 2.0
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »