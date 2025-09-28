Technology News
NASA Targets February 2026 Window for Historic Artemis 2 Moon Mission

NASA’s Artemis 2 will send four astronauts on a 10-day lunar flyby as early as Feb. 5, 2026, testing Orion and the SLS for future Moon landings while prioritizing crew safety.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 28 September 2025 16:00 IST
Photo Credit: NASA

NASA is on the verge of its first crewed trip to the Moon in a lifetime: Artemis 2. It will see four astronauts fly around the Moon and safely back to the Earth in the ten-day flight, which will establish the basis of future lunar landings. The official target of the agency is April 2026. Still, recent changes on this matter indicate that the launch can be as early as February 5, provided that all readiness checks and safety inspections are fulfilled.

Mission Objectives and Challenges

According to NASA, Artemis 2 will be a free-return mission that will go past the Moon, but not orbit it. Orion will be mounted on the Space Launch System that will have commander Reid Wiseman, pilot Victor Glover, mission specialist Christina Koch, and Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen.

The unfortunate experience with Artemis 1 and its premature loss of its heat-shield made engineers change the re-entry angle of Orion, rather than redesigning the shield. The additions to the SLS are enhanced communications and perfected booster separation timing. NASA emphasizes that the final schedule will be determined by the safety of the crews, even in a case when an earlier window could technically be possible.

Timing and the Road Ahead

Though April 2026 is the formal target, officials confirm February 5 remains a viable option if hardware, weather, and mission constraints align. Evening launches the best match for February's orbital geometry. To engage the public, NASA invites people worldwide to send their names aboard Orion on an SD card. Success will validate deep-space systems and clear the path for Artemis 3, which aims to land astronauts on the lunar surface by mid-2027.

 

Further reading: Science, NASA, MOON, Artemis
