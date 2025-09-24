The Realme GT 8 series is scheduled to be launched in China in October. Ahead of its anticipated debut, the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) has revealed key details about the display and camera of the upcoming Realme GT 8 Pro. The handset will debut with a 2K resolution display, confirming previous rumours. For optics, the Realme GT 8 Pro is confirmed to get a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor, as part of its triple rear camera setup.

Realme GT 8 Pro Display, Camera Specifications Confirmed

The information was shared by the official Realme handle in a post on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo. According to the company, the Realme GT 8 Pro will feature a 2K flat display.

In a subsequent post, Realme announced that the upcoming handset will feature a triple camera setup. It is confirmed to include a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor.

With this, the company will join other China-based OEMs such as Honor and Vivo, which are also rumoured to offer 200-megapixel telephoto sensors with their upcoming Honor Magic 8 series and Vivo X300 series, respectively.

Other details about the Realme GT 8 Pro remain under wraps. Meanwhile, a tipster has shed more light on the display specifications of the upcoming handset. It is speculated to feature a 6.78-inch flat panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 7,000 nits. The panel may drop as low as 1 nits when required and support global full brightness DC dimming. The screen itself is expected to feature narrow and uniform bezels, as well as large R-angle corners.

The Realme GT 8 Pro is expected to be one of the first handsets to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, which could be announced at the Snapdragon Summit today (September 24). Apart from this, the upcoming handset is rumoured to pack a 7,000mAh battery.

The Realme GT 8 series is expected to succeed last year's Realme GT 7 lineup, and may comprise the Realme GT 8 and the Realme GT 8 Pro. More details are expected to be announced closer to the launch of the Realme GT 8 series in China.