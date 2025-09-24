Technology News
English Edition

Realme GT 8 Pro Confirmed to Come With 2K Display, 200-Megapixel Periscope Camera

The Realme GT 8 Pro is expected to be one of the first handsets to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 24 September 2025 13:41 IST
Realme GT 8 Pro Confirmed to Come With 2K Display, 200-Megapixel Periscope Camera

Realme GT 8 Pro is the anticipated successor to the Realme GT 7 Pro (pictured)

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Realme confirmed the upcoming GT 8 Pro will debut with a 2K flat display
  • It will feature a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor
  • A 7,000mAh battery is rumoured for the Realme GT 8 Pro
Advertisement

The Realme GT 8 series is scheduled to be launched in China in October. Ahead of its anticipated debut, the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) has revealed key details about the display and camera of the upcoming Realme GT 8 Pro. The handset will debut with a 2K resolution display, confirming previous rumours. For optics, the Realme GT 8 Pro is confirmed to get a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor, as part of its triple rear camera setup.

Realme GT 8 Pro Display, Camera Specifications Confirmed

The information was shared by the official Realme handle in a post on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo. According to the company, the Realme GT 8 Pro will feature a 2K flat display.

In a subsequent post, Realme announced that the upcoming handset will feature a triple camera setup. It is confirmed to include a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor.

With this, the company will join other China-based OEMs such as Honor and Vivo, which are also rumoured to offer 200-megapixel telephoto sensors with their upcoming Honor Magic 8 series and Vivo X300 series, respectively.

Other details about the Realme GT 8 Pro remain under wraps. Meanwhile, a tipster has shed more light on the display specifications of the upcoming handset. It is speculated to feature a 6.78-inch flat panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 7,000 nits. The panel may drop as low as 1 nits when required and support global full brightness DC dimming. The screen itself is expected to feature narrow and uniform bezels, as well as large R-angle corners.

The Realme GT 8 Pro is expected to be one of the first handsets to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, which could be announced at the Snapdragon Summit today (September 24). Apart from this, the upcoming handset is rumoured to pack a 7,000mAh battery.

The Realme GT 8 series is expected to succeed last year's Realme GT 7 lineup, and may comprise the Realme GT 8 and the Realme GT 8 Pro. More details are expected to be announced closer to the launch of the Realme GT 8 series in China.

Realme GT 7 Pro

Realme GT 7 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium IP69-rated design
  • Top-notch performance
  • Great for gaming
  • Excellent battery life (China model)
  • 120W fast charging
  • Smooth software
  • Bad
  • No wireless charging
Read detailed Realme GT 7 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5800mAh
OS Android 15
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Realme GT 8 Pro, Realme GT 8 Pro Specifications, Realme GT 8, Realme
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Friendship Over With Microsoft? Nvidia’s $100B Deal Reveals 5 Signals into OpenAI’s Future

Related Stories

Realme GT 8 Pro Confirmed to Come With 2K Display, 200-Megapixel Periscope Camera
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Origin OS 6 Will Soon Replace Funtouch OS in India, Company Confirms
  2. DJI Osmo Nano Launched With Up to 4K Video Recording, SuperNight Mode
  3. Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 Launched in India With 8.7-Inch Display: See Price
  4. WhatsApp Can Now Translate Your Conversations in Real Time
  5. NASA Selects 10 New Astronauts to Support Future Moon and Mars Missions
  6. This Google Pixel 10 Feature is Now Rolling Out to Other Android Phones
  7. iFixit Publishes iPhone 17 Pro Teardown, Explains 'Scratchgate' Issue
  8. Oppo A6 Pro 4G With 50-Megapixel Main Camera, 7,000mAh Battery Launched
  9. Redmi 15 5G Review
  10. Google's Mixboard AI Tool Lets You Turn Your Ideas Into Visual Boards
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Play Gets a Major Upgrade With Gamer Profiles, Rewards System and Gemini Live Guidance
  2. Google Photos Brings Conversational Photo Editing Feature From Pixel 10 to Other Android Phones
  3. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Charging Specifications Tipped Again; May Offer 33 Percent Faster Charging
  4. Google Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Beat Other Flagship Handsets to Top DxOMark Ranking for Smartphone Displays
  5. Google Launches Mixboard AI Tool That Lets You Transform Ideas Into Creative Visual Boards
  6. Sony Announces State of Play Livestream for September 24, Will Reveal Saros Gameplay
  7. Bitcoin Trades Sideways as Crypto Traders Remain Cautious, Await Fresh Cues
  8. DJI Osmo Nano Launched With Up to 4K Video Recording, SuperNight Mode: Price, Features
  9. Gmail Rolls Out Improved Notifications on Android, Displays Sender Avatars on iOS
  10. Oppo Pad 5 Listed on Geekbench With MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC and Other Key Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »