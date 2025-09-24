Technology News
Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on Thin and Light Laptops You Can’t Miss

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 offers up to 45 percent discount on laptops.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 September 2025 14:46 IST
Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on Thin and Light Laptops You Can't Miss

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 started on September 22 for Prime users

Highlights
  • Buyers can get 10 percent of instant cashback with SBI Cards
  • Lenovo, Dell and HP are selling laptops at reduced price tags
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 offers exchange discounts
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 started for all shoppers on Tuesday (September 23) and the annual sale hosted by the e-commerce giant ahead of Diwali and Dussehra brings up to 80 percent discount on electronics and accessories. Laptops deals are one of the key highlights of the sale, and many models from popular firms are now listed with up to 45 percent discount. Buyers looking for thin and light laptops can choose from options from brands such as Lenovo, HP, Dell, and Asus. 

The Acer Aspire 3 with Intel Core Celeron N4500 processor is available for Rs. 21,970 in the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025. The laptop, which weighs 1.3kg, is originally priced at Rs. 32,999 on the e-commerce website.

Similarly, the Microsoft Surface Pro (11th Edition) with Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus CPU is listed for Rs. 1,04,990, down from the original price of Rs. 1,18,999. You can also trade in an older laptop model to lower the cost of your purchase.

Shoppers can get additional savings through exchange offers. There are no-cost EMI options, coupon offers and Amazon Pay-based deals. Buyers using SBI Cards can get up to 10 percent instant discount. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users can enjoy five percent cashback on purchases. 

Here's a list of the best deals on thin and light laptops from popular brands. Buyers are advised to compare prices across other e-commerce websites to ensure they're getting the best value.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Top Deals on Thin and Light Laptops

Model List Price Sale Price Buying Link
Acer Aspire 3 (Intel Core Celeron N4500) Rs. 32,999 Rs. 21,970 Buy Now
Dell Vostro (Intel Core i3 13th Gen - 1305U) Rs. 54,479 Rs. 34,990 Buy Now
HP OmniBook 5 (AMD Ryzen AI 5 340) Rs. 85,965 Rs. 67,990 Buy Now
Microsoft Surface Pro (11th Edition) Rs. 1,18,999 Rs. 1,04,990 Buy Now
Dell Inspiron 5440 (Intel Core i5-1334U, 13th Gen) Rs. 89,808 Rs. 70,111 Buy Now
Lenovo Ideapad Duet Chromebook Rs. 40,000 Rs. 17,990 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Rs. 82,789 Rs. 52,500 Buy Now
Acer Aspire 3 A315-23 Laptop

Acer Aspire 3 A315-23 Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Ryzen
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 512GB
Weight 1.90 kg
Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, Amazon, Amazon Sale, Amazon Sale 2025
Nithya P Nair
