Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on Thin and Light Laptops You Can’t Miss

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 started for all shoppers on Tuesday (September 23) and the annual sale hosted by the e-commerce giant ahead of Diwali and Dussehra brings up to 80 percent discount on electronics and accessories. Laptops deals are one of the key highlights of the sale, and many models from popular firms are now listed with up to 45 percent discount. Buyers looking for thin and light laptops can choose from options from brands such as Lenovo, HP, Dell, and Asus.

The Acer Aspire 3 with Intel Core Celeron N4500 processor is available for Rs. 21,970 in the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025. The laptop, which weighs 1.3kg, is originally priced at Rs. 32,999 on the e-commerce website.

Similarly, the Microsoft Surface Pro (11th Edition) with Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus CPU is listed for Rs. 1,04,990, down from the original price of Rs. 1,18,999. You can also trade in an older laptop model to lower the cost of your purchase.

Shoppers can get additional savings through exchange offers. There are no-cost EMI options, coupon offers and Amazon Pay-based deals. Buyers using SBI Cards can get up to 10 percent instant discount. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users can enjoy five percent cashback on purchases.

Here's a list of the best deals on thin and light laptops from popular brands. Buyers are advised to compare prices across other e-commerce websites to ensure they're getting the best value.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Top Deals on Thin and Light Laptops

