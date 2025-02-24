Technology News
English Edition

NASA Lowers Impact Probability of Asteroid 2024 YR4 After New Data

New observations show asteroid 2024 YR4 poses minimal risk, with a 0.28 percent chance of impact in 2032.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 24 February 2025 15:00 IST
NASA Lowers Impact Probability of Asteroid 2024 YR4 After New Data

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ rolandoemail

Asteroid 2024 YR4, initially flagged as a potential threat due to its size

Highlights
  • Asteroid 2024 YR4’s impact probability dropped to just 0.28 percent
  • NASA downgraded its threat level after refined observations
  • Advanced tracking improves asteroid impact predictions
Advertisement

A significant shift has been observed in the potential threat posed by asteroid 2024 YR4. Initially raising concerns due to its size of approximately 55 meters and the potential to release 500 times more energy than the Hiroshima atomic bomb, the asteroid's impact probability peaked at 3.1 percent before rapidly declining. Currently, NASA estimates the chance of impact in 2032 at just 0.28 percent. The rapid changes in impact probability were expected due to limited data, which continues to be refined through further observations.

Impact Probability and Astronomical Observations

According to the Torino Impact Hazard Scale, developed by Richard Binzel, Professor of Planetary Sciences at MIT, asteroid 2024 YR4 was briefly classified as a Level 3 threat, meaning it could cause localised destruction. As new observations were conducted, the asteroid was downgraded to Level 1, indicating no cause for public concern. Speaking to Live Science, Binzel noted that such fluctuations in risk assessment are part of the scientific process, as additional data allows for greater certainty regarding an asteroid's trajectory. Clearer conditions in mid-February enabled NASA to improve tracking, contributing to the lowered impact probability.

Potential Consequences and Global Preparedness

If an asteroid of this size were on a collision course, localised devastation or even tsunamis could result, depending on the impact location. While 2024 YR4's risk has significantly decreased, NASA's Planetary Defense Coordination Office continues to monitor space objects that could pose future threats. The International Asteroid Warning Network (IAWN) remains responsible for coordinating responses to potential impacts, including deflection strategies should an asteroid pose an imminent risk. As detection technology advances, astronomers predict that more potentially hazardous asteroids will be identified, requiring continued tracking and assessment. Binzel told Live Science that improved detection methods mean asteroids previously unnoticed will become part of ongoing evaluations, ensuring that potential threats are addressed long before they pose real danger.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Asteroid 2024 YR4, NASA, Space Threats
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Humanoid Robot Protoclone Stuns Internet with Lifelike Movements
Samsung Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ Review: Solid Foundation, Supercharged with AI

Related Stories

NASA Lowers Impact Probability of Asteroid 2024 YR4 After New Data
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Launch Date and Design Officially Revealed
  2. Airtel Users to Get Apple TV+ and Apple Music With Postpaid, Wi-Fi Plans
  3. Apple Reportedly Begins iPhone 16e Assembly in India for Sale and Export
  4. NASA Lowers Impact Probability of Asteroid 2024 YR4 After New Data
  5. iOS 18.4 Beta 1 Update Introduces Priority Notifications on iPhone
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ Review: Solid Foundation
  7. OnePlus Offers Free Optional Returns for Watch 3 With 'Meda' Typo
  8. Rare Seven-Planet Alignment 2025: How to Watch in India, Best Viewing Tips
  9. Samsung Galaxy M16 5G, Galaxy M06 5G to Launch in India Soon; Design Teased
  10. Acer Swift 14 AI Review: Good Work Laptop with Long Battery Life
#Latest Stories
  1. Grosse Pointe Garden Society Season 1 Now Streaming on JioHotstar
  2. Sankranthiki Vasthunnam OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Victory Venkatesh Starrer Online?
  3. Suits LA Now Streaming on JioHotstar: What You Need to Know
  4. Xbox to Have Catalogue of Games That Use Muse AI Model, Says Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella
  5. Rare Seven-Planet Alignment 2025: How to Watch in India, Best Viewing Tips
  6. iPhone 16e Assembly in India Begins for Local Sales and Global Exports: Report
  7. Asus Zenbook A14, Vivobook 16 India Launch Date Revealed; Pre-Orders Now Open
  8. Airtel and Apple Partner to Bring Apple TV+, Apple Music Services to Postpaid and Wi-Fi Users
  9. Realme Neo 7x Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of February 25 Launch; to Get Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC
  10. NASA Lowers Impact Probability of Asteroid 2024 YR4 After New Data
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »