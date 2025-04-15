Technology News
English Edition

DoT Reportedly Asks Telcos to Complete Caller ID System Trials, Submit Report by April 18

Subscribers with 4G and 5G smartphones will have access to the Caller Name Presentation (CNAP) service that eliminates the need for third-party apps.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 15 April 2025 17:04 IST
DoT Reportedly Asks Telcos to Complete Caller ID System Trials, Submit Report by April 18

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Ketut Subiyanto

Jio reportedly developed its own CNAP technology

Highlights
  • Telcos have been directed to conclude inter-operator CNAP trials
  • Airtel and Jio have reportedly conducted CNAP tests
  • Airtel and Vi may face challenges rolling out CNAP to 2G subscribers
Advertisement

The Department of Telecom (DoT) has instructed three major telecom operators in India to complete inter-operator trials for the upcoming Caller Name Presentation (CNAP) feature by Friday, according to a report. As the technology requires modern network infrastructure, only 4G and 5G smartphones will have access to the CNAP feature when it is rolled out. Airtel and Vi are said to be working with Nokia to introduce the feature for their subscribers in the country, while Jio will rely on its own in-house CNAP technology.

CNAP Might Be Unsupported on Vi, Airtel 2G Networks

Citing unnamed sources, a Moneycontrol report claims that the DoT has asked Airtel, Vi, and Jio to complete their reports on recently conducted inter-operator CNAP trials by April 18. Vi is the only service provider that has yet to begin inter-operator testing for the CNAP feature, according to the report.

Jio developed its own CNAP technology, which will provide its customers with caller identification for incoming calls. The telecom operator is expected to have the smoothest rollout, as it only offers 4G and 5G connectivity.

On the other hand, only customers with 4G and 5G smartphones will have access to the CNAP feature when it is rolled out on Vi and Airtel's networks, as per the report. Both operators also serve 2G mobile users in the country, but these networks do not currently support the CNAP technology and could require considerable investment.

When the CNAP feature is eventually rolled out to telecom subscribers across the country, it is likely to reduce dependence on third party caller identification apps like Truecaller or Hiya. The CNAP displays the subscriber name associated with the caller, sourced from the operator's customer database.

There's no word on when the CNAP service will be rolled out to customers. CNAP is designed to help curb the rise of unwanted telemarketing, spam, and scam calls in the country. When the system is rolled out, users will see the name associated with the phone number of the caller, when they receive an incoming call.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: CNAP, DoT, Caller ID, Airtel, Jio, Vi
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Assassin's Creed Shadows Best Selling Game in the US Since Launch: Circana
Should India Follow the US and Establish a Bitcoin Reserve? Polygon, Avail Co-Founders Talk to Gadgets 360

Related Stories

DoT Reportedly Asks Telcos to Complete Caller ID System Trials, Submit Report by April 18
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 60 Stylus With Built-In Stylus Launched in India at This Price
  2. Acer Super ZX, Acer Super ZX Pro Debut in India: See Price, Availability
  3. OnePlus 13T Set to Launch on This Date; Colours, Display Details Revealed
  4. Redmi A5 WithÂ 5,200mAh Battery Debuts in India
  5. Google Raises Minimum RAM, Memory Specifications for Android Phones
  6. First Baby Born With Help From a Robot in AI-Assisted IVF
  7. Apple Rolls Out iOS 18.5 Developer Beta 2 Update With Several Bug Fixes
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 5 Specifications Leaked
  9. Airtel Partners With Blinkit for Quick Deliveries of SIM Cards in India
  10. Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G, Narzo 80x 5G Now Available for Purchase in India
#Latest Stories
  1. PhonePe UPI Circle Feature With Seamless Payment Authorisation Launched in India
  2. Earth’s Oceans Were Once Green, And Scientists Say They Could Shift Color Again
  3. Vodafone Idea (Vi) Silently Rolls Out Rs. 340 Recharge Plan With 1GB Daily Data, 28-Day Validity
  4. LG Xboom Buds TWS Earphones With Graphene Drivers, Up to 30 Hours Total Battery Life Launched
  5. Infinix Note 50s 5G+ Confirmed to Feature 64-Megapixel Rear Camera Ahead of Launch in India
  6. Honor GT Pro Design, Specifications Revealed; Teased to Get 144Hz Screen, Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor
  7. Asus ExpertBook P Refreshed With Up to Intel Core Ultra Series 2 CPUs in India
  8. HP OmniBook AI PCs Refreshed With Intel Lunar Lake, AMD Krackan Point CPUs: Price, Specifications
  9. Google Classroom Updated With Gemini-Powered Questionnaire and Quiz Generation Features
  10. Scientists Discover New Sub-Neptune Exoplanet Using Radial Velocity Detection Technique
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »