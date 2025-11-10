Technology News
English Edition

Peking University’s 3-Layer Cooling System Handles Record Chip Heat Loads

Peking University’s 3-layer microfluidic cooler handles 3,000 W/cm² heat efficiently, enabling smaller, energy-smart chips

Updated: 10 November 2025 22:17 IST
Peking University’s 3-Layer Cooling System Handles Record Chip Heat Loads

Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Peking University’s 3-layer silicon cooler efficiently handles 3,000 W/cm² heat with low power use

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • 3-layer silicon design cools 3,000 W/cm² efficiently
  • Combines manifold, microjet, and microchannel cooling
  • Enables smaller, energy-efficient future chip designs
Advertisement

In​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ a bid to cram more power into smaller chips while maintaining their size, the chips get heated very intensely to a point where the circuits can be damaged. One way to fix this is microfluidic cooling – which involves flooding very small channels with fluid in order to cool – and it is a very attractive method. Standard microfluidic systems have a capacity limitation of about 2,000 W/cm² heat flux, however, the team of Peking University headed by Zhihu Wu developed a three-layer cooling silicon device that achieves 3,000 W/cm² with a pumping power of only 0.9 ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌W/cm².

Three-Layer Cooling Design

According to the research, Wu's team etched all cooling features into the backside of a silicon chip using standard MEMS fabrication. They describe it as "a three-tier structure" with a tapered manifold layer on top, a microjet layer in the middle and a microchannel layer at the bottom. The manifold spreads coolant evenly, the microjets are tiny nozzles that spray fluid directly at the chip's hot surface, and the microchannels carry the warmed liquid away. This multi-layered design targets the thermal boundary – the thin fluid layer where chip heat concentrates – boosting heat transfer into the coolant.

Performance and Potential

The machine achieved a coefficient of performance (COP) of approximately 13,000 - 1 W of pump energy removed approximately 13,000 W/cm 2--and dissipated 1000 W /cm 2 as the temperature of the chip increased by just 65 K. It was able to do this at low power (0.9 W/cm 2) of the pump. Since it was built on conventional silicon technology, the design was scalable to chips. Scientists believe that such efficiency may facilitate a generation of miniaturized energy efficient electronics.

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microfluidics, Electronics, Cooling Technology, Semiconductors, Innovation
MIT Physicists Discover a Way to See Inside Atoms Using Tabletop Molecular Technique
The Offering Is Streaming Now: Know Where to Watch the Supernatural Horror Online
Peking University’s 3-Layer Cooling System Handles Record Chip Heat Loads
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. New Aadhaar App Launched for Android and iOS, Brings These Features
  2. iQOO 15 May Come With Five Years OS Upgrades, Seven Years Security Update
  3. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Launch Timeline Leaked Again
  4. Motorola Edge 70 Ultra Specifications Leaked Online; Could Run on This Chipset
  5. Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Limited Edition Debuts With Racing-Inspired Design
  6. Apple Watch Series 11 Review
  7. Peking University's 3-Layer Cooling System Handles Record Chip Heat Loads
  8. Dude OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch Pradeep Ranganathan Starrer
  9. Paytm App Gets a Makeover With Interface Upgrade and AI Features
  10. Vivo Y500 Pro Goes Official With 7,000mAh Battery
#Latest Stories
  1. Bad Weather Delays Blue Origin’s New Glenn Launch of NASA’s Mars Mission
  2. Telusu Kada OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch This Telugu Drama Online
  3. Peking University’s 3-Layer Cooling System Handles Record Chip Heat Loads
  4. Dude OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch Pradeep Ranganathan Starrer Tamil Movie
  5. A Quiet Place: Day One OTT Release Date: Everything You Need to Know About the Apocalyptic Thriller
  6. Anurag Kashyap’s Nishaanchi OTT Release Date Confirmed: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  7. Real Kashmir Football Club OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  8. Vantara Sanctuary Stories Now Available for Streaming on JioHotstar: What You Need to Know
  9. Samsung Care+ Service Expanded to Include Extended Warranty Plans for Home Appliances
  10. Airtel Quietly Discontinues Rs 189 Voice-Only Plan in India, Rs 199 Becomes New Minimum Recharge
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »