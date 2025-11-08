Technology News
The Offering Is Streaming Now: Know Where to Watch the Supernatural Horror Online

Directed by Oliver Park, The Offering is a supernatural horror movie that is set to land on digital screens soon.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 8 November 2025 17:30 IST
The Offering Is Streaming Now: Know Where to Watch the Supernatural Horror Online

Photo Credit: Lionsgate Play

A couple faces an ancient demon targeting their unborn child in a chilling horror tale

  • The Offering is a supernatural horror movie
  • It stars Nick Blood in the lead role
  • Streaming begins from Oct 31st, 2025, only on Lionsgate Play
Directed by Oliver Park, The Offering is a supernatural horror movie that finally has an OTT release date. This movie follows Arthur, a young man who returns to his father's house, accompanied by his pregnant wife, with the hope of aiding his struggling business by selling the house. However, things turn terrifying when a suicide takes place at the funeral home, run by his father. While ritually preparing the corpse, they find the ancient demon beneath it. What goes next is nerve-wrenching.

When and Where to Watch The Offering

This movie premiered on October 31st, 2025, exclusively on Lionsgate Play. It is available in multiple languages, including Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu. Those in India can watch it via Prime Video.

Official Trailer and Plot of The Offering

Written by Hank Hoffman and Jonathan Yunger, this horror movie revolves around Arthur (Played by Nick Blood), who, along with his pregnant wife, Claire, returns home with a hope of reconciling with his father and mortgage his house only to save his business. His father, who runs a funeral home, gets entangled when a suicide takes place within. While ritually preparing the corpse, they are unaware of the ancient demon, named Abyzou, waiting to kill the unborn baby lying under.

The plot further takes a twist when Arthur's father dies. The movie explores the clash between Arthur's modern perspectives and his father's Jewish old-age perspectives. The sequences of the movie are chilling.

Cast and Crew of The Offering

The film features Nick Blood in the lead role, followed by Emily Wiseman, Paul Kaye, Allan Corduner, Sofia Weldon, and more. Christopher Young has done the music composition, while Lorenzo Senatore is the cinematographer.

Reception of The Offering

This movie was theatrically released on Sept 23rd, 2022, where it received a mixed response from both the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of the movie is 5.3/10.

 



