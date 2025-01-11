Technology News
English Edition

New Cartilage Type Found: Lipocartilage Resembles Fat, Boosts Elasticity

Lipocartilage, a distinct type of cartilage with fat-filled cells, offers elasticity and stability in structures like ears

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 11 January 2025 22:03 IST
New Cartilage Type Found: Lipocartilage Resembles Fat, Boosts Elasticity

Photo Credit: University of California

Newly identified cartilage distinct from the three known types.

Highlights
  • Lipocartilage features fat-filled cells, offering elasticity
  • Found in ears, noses, and throats of mammals, including humans
  • Rediscovery may change anatomy and histology textbooks
Advertisement

A newly identified form of cartilage, distinct from the three commonly recognised types, has been described by scientists. This tissue, termed "lipocartilage," stands out due to its unique composition. Unlike typical cartilage, which features thick fibre matrices, lipocartilage contains balloon-like cells filled with oils. These cells are uniform and closely packed, forming a springy yet durable structure. Found in areas such as the ear and nose, this tissue combines elasticity with resistance to deformation, according to reports.

Study Highlights the Characteristics of Lipocartilage

As per findings published in Science, lipocartilage was first observed during an analysis of mouse ear tissue. This tissue, resembling fat but with a distinct fibrous matrix, was shown to maintain its size regardless of calorie intake. Unlike adipose cells, lipocartilage lacks enzymes for fat breakdown and transporters for dietary fats, ensuring its structural stability. Maksim Plikus, Professor at the University of California, Irvine, compared it to "Bubble Wrap" in an email to Live Science, noting its role in enhancing the acoustic properties of the outer ear by maintaining consistent sound wave transmission.

Historical Observations Rediscovered

The tissue was first documented in the 1850s by Franz von Leydig, who described it as cartilage resembling adipose tissue. Subsequent mentions in the 1960s and 1970s faded into obscurity until its recent rediscovery. The study highlights lipocartilage's distinct genetic and molecular characteristics, supporting its classification as a potential fourth type of cartilage. Some experts, including Shouan Zhu from Ohio University, have expressed reservations, suggesting it might represent a subtype of elastic cartilage.

Wider Implications and Future Research

Lipocartilage was identified in human fetal tissues and several mammals but not in nonmammals. Researchers aim to explore its evolutionary origins, regenerative capabilities, and how it manages high fat content without toxicity. As reported by Live Science, according to Viviana Hermosilla Aguayo and Dr. Licia Selleri from the University of California, San Francisco, this discovery may necessitate updates to anatomy and histology texts.

 

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2025 hub.

Further reading: Cartilage, Lipocartilage, Fat-Filled Cells, Elasticity, Anatomy, Mammals, Scientific Discovery, Tissue Types
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Blinkit Announces 10-Minute Delivery of Laptops, Monitors and Printers in These Cities
Astronomers Discover Water and Carbon Dioxide in WASP-166 b's Atmosphere
New Cartilage Type Found: Lipocartilage Resembles Fat, Boosts Elasticity
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Blue Origin Delays New Glenn Launch to January 12 Due to Adverse Weather in Atlantic
  2. Bachhala Malli OTT Release: Allari Naresh and Amritha Aiyer Film Now Streaming Online
#Latest Stories
  1. Bachhala Malli OTT Release: Allari Naresh and Amritha Aiyer Film Now Streaming Online
  2. Stream Love Island UK Season 11 Now Streaming on LionsGate Play: Plot, Cast, and More Details
  3. Ad Vitam OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  4. Amateur Astronomer Discovers Unexpected Composition of Jupiter’s Clouds
  5. Blue Origin Delays New Glenn Launch to January 12 Due to Adverse Weather in Atlantic
  6. New Link Found Between Ferroelectric Domain Walls and Superconductivity in 2D Materials
  7. New Cartilage Type Found: Lipocartilage Resembles Fat, Boosts Elasticity
  8. Astronomers Discover Water and Carbon Dioxide in WASP-166 b's Atmosphere
  9. Human Hunting More Responsible for Kangaroo Extinction than Climate Change
  10. Tamil Romantic Drama Miss You Starring Siddharth Now Streaming on Prime Video
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »