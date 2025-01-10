Blinkit will now offer quick deliveries of laptops, printers, and other computer peripherals in select Indian cities. The company is expanding the range of electronic devices it sells and has partnered with leading brands such as Canon, HP, Lenovo, and MSI to list their products on its quick commerce app. Notably, Blinkit already sells smartphones, storage devices, power banks, charging bricks, mice, keyboards, and other electronic products and accessories, and the introduction of laptops adds to the growing list of services introduced in recent months.

Blinkit to Deliver HP Laptops, Lenovo and MSI Monitors

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa announced that the platform now delivers laptops, monitors, and printers. As of now, Blinkit will offer laptops from HP, monitors from Lenovo, Zebronics and MSI, and printers from Canon and HP.

•… pic.twitter.com/23AQKZyIKZ — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) January 9, 2025

This service has been introduced in Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Pune. Blinkit says most of the deliveries of laptops and peripherals will take place via its large order fleet. It will also be expanded to cover more brands and products soon.

This builds upon several quick services rolled out by Blinkit in recent months. In 2024, the company commenced 10-minute deliveries of products such as the iPhone 16, Samsung Galaxy S24, PlayStation 5, and gold and silver coins. Further, it also made waves by expanding services to more areas like Hisar, Jammu, Lonavala, and Raipur.

Blinkit currently faces competition from other players in the quick commerce space, namely Flipkart Minutes, which launched in August 2024. It offers quick delivery of groceries, electronics, and other items. Amazon has also commenced a pilot of its quick commerce platform in the country, dubbed Tez. However, this service is currently restricted to Bengaluru for groceries and other daily essential items, with a promised delivery in under 15 minutes.