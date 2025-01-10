Technology News
English Edition

Blinkit Announces 10-Minute Delivery of Laptops, Monitors and Printers in These Cities

Blinkit now delivers larger electronics devices, months after it offered iPhone and Samsung smartphones for purchase on its platform.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 January 2025 13:38 IST
Blinkit Announces 10-Minute Delivery of Laptops, Monitors and Printers in These Cities

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Joonas Sild Che

Laptops and printers from HP can now be purchased on Blinkit

Highlights
  • Laptops, monitors and printers are available in Delhi-NCR and more cities
  • Deliveries will be handled by Blinkit's large-order fleet
  • Partner brands include Canon, HP, Lenovo, Zebronics and MSI
Advertisement

Blinkit will now offer quick deliveries of laptops, printers, and other computer peripherals in select Indian cities. The company is expanding the range of electronic devices it sells and has partnered with leading brands such as Canon, HP, Lenovo, and MSI to list their products on its quick commerce app. Notably, Blinkit already sells smartphones, storage devices, power banks, charging bricks, mice, keyboards, and other electronic products and accessories, and the introduction of laptops adds to the growing list of services introduced in recent months.

Blinkit to Deliver HP Laptops, Lenovo and MSI Monitors

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa announced that the platform now delivers laptops, monitors, and printers. As of now, Blinkit will offer laptops from HP, monitors from Lenovo, Zebronics and MSI, and printers from Canon and HP.

This service has been introduced in Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Pune. Blinkit says most of the deliveries of laptops and peripherals will take place via its large order fleet. It will also be expanded to cover more brands and products soon.

This builds upon several quick services rolled out by Blinkit in recent months. In 2024, the company commenced 10-minute deliveries of products such as the iPhone 16, Samsung Galaxy S24, PlayStation 5, and gold and silver coins. Further, it also made waves by expanding services to more areas like Hisar, Jammu, Lonavala, and Raipur.

Blinkit currently faces competition from other players in the quick commerce space, namely Flipkart Minutes, which launched in August 2024. It offers quick delivery of groceries, electronics, and other items. Amazon has also commenced a pilot of its quick commerce platform in the country, dubbed Tez. However, this service is currently restricted to Bengaluru for groceries and other daily essential items, with a promised delivery in under 15 minutes.

Samsung Galaxy S24

Samsung Galaxy S24

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact design
  • Vibrant 120Hz display
  • Capable processor
  • Good overall camera performance
  • Bad
  • Average battery life
  • Recycled design
  • AI features free till 2025
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 14
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2025 hub.

Further reading: Blinkit, quick commerce, Laptops
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Bitcoin Price Drops for Third Consecutive Day Alongside Ether and Most Altcoins

Related Stories

Blinkit Announces 10-Minute Delivery of Laptops, Monitors and Printers in These Cities
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week (Jan 6-12): Black Warrant, Sabarmati Report, and More
  2. Flipkart Monumental Sale Begins on January 13; iPhone 16 Deals Revealed
  3. Realme 14 Pro+ With 6,000mAh Battery Listed on Official Site; Price RevealedÂ 
  4. Poco X7 Pro Iron Man Edition Debuts With Limited Edition Iron Man Set
  5. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Leak Suggests Pricing, Colourways
  6. Xiaomi Pad 7 With 11.2-inch 3.2K LCD Screen, HyperOS 2 Launched in India
  7. You Can Now Use Blinkit to Buy Laptops and Printers in These Cities
  8. DailyObjects Launches Loop Wireless Qi2 Certified Power Bank in India
  9. Oppo Reno 13 5G Series With Dimensity 8350 Chipset Launched in India
  10. Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G Review: Style and Substance
#Latest Stories
  1. Photosynthetic Machinery from Plants Operates Within Hamster Cells, Claims New Study
  2. Realme Announces Republic Day Sale With Discounts on Realme GT 7 Pro, Realme GT 6T, More
  3. Dubai Developer Damac signs $1 Billion Deal with Blockchain Platform Mantra
  4. Grok AI App Launched for iOS With Real-Time Information and Image Generation Features
  5. SpaceX’s Starship to Launch its 7th Flight Test on January 13 with New Payloads
  6. Xiaomi Pad 7 With 11.2-inch 3.2K LCD Screen, HyperOS 2 Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Marco OTT Release: Producer Sharif Muhammed Clarifies on Streaming Rights
  8. Ek Farzi Love Story Now Streaming on Amazon MX Player: Everything You Need to Know
  9. I Want to Talk OTT Release: Abhishek Bachchan’s Family Drama Now Available For Rent on Prime Video
  10. Blinkit Announces 10-Minute Delivery of Laptops, Monitors and Printers in These Cities
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »