New Study Suggests Dogs May Have Domesticated Themselves for Food

A study suggests early wolves may have stayed near humans for food, leading to their domestication through natural selection.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 28 February 2025 19:00 IST
Photo Credit: Pexels/Nancy Guth

Researchers used models to see if natural selection alone drove domestication.

Highlights
  • Study suggests early wolves stayed near humans for food access
  • Natural selection may have driven dog domestication over time
  • Findings challenge theories of early human-led domestication
The origins of dog domestication have been a topic of debate among scientists, with theories suggesting various evolutionary processes led to the transformation of wolves into the domestic dogs seen today. A new study has indicated that early wolves may have chosen to stay near humans due to the availability of food scraps, potentially leading to their domestication over thousands of years. The findings support the idea that self-domestication was possible through natural selection, as wolves that were more tolerant of human presence may have had better access to resources and, in turn, passed on these traits to their offspring.

Wolves and Their Path to Domestication

According to the study published in Proceedings of the Royal Society B, the first phase of dog domestication is believed to have taken place between 30,000 and 15,000 years ago. This period is thought to have been influenced primarily by natural selection rather than human intervention. Researchers suggest that wolves with a less aggressive temperament may have been more likely to stay near human settlements, where food was more accessible. Over time, these wolves may have selectively bred with others that exhibited similar traits, gradually leading to the emergence of early domesticated dogs.

The Role of Natural Selection

In an effort to address concerns regarding the timeframe of domestication, researchers used statistical models to determine whether natural selection alone could have driven this process. As per the findings, domestication through self-selection was plausible if two conditions were met: wolves had to opt for a human-proximate lifestyle due to consistent food availability, and they had to choose mates with a comparable level of tameness. Alex Capaldi, a mathematician and statistician at James Madison University, explained to Live Science that if both conditions were fulfilled, the timeline for self-domestication became feasible despite previous skepticism regarding the speed of such evolutionary changes.

Similar Patterns Observed in Other Animals

The study draws parallels with cat domestication, where felines are believed to have settled near human farming communities around 10,000 years ago. In exchange for hunting rodents, they gained access to human food resources, leading to a mutually beneficial relationship. Scientists suggest that understanding how domestication occurred in dogs may provide further insights into human-animal interactions throughout history, as dogs played a significant role in early human societies by assisting in hunting and herding.

Unanswered Questions in Dog Evolution

While the model presents a plausible explanation, researchers acknowledge that it does not definitively prove how domestication occurred. The study highlights self-domestication as a possibility rather than a confirmed mechanism. The debate over whether human intervention or natural selection played a greater role continues, with further research needed to uncover definitive answers. However, the findings contribute to a broader understanding of early human-animal relationships and how evolutionary forces shaped them.

Further reading: dog domestication, wolves, natural selection, evolutionary biology, animal behavior, self-domestication, early human settlements
