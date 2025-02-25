Technology News
SpaceX Falcon 9 Completes 450th Mission, Deploys 23 Starlink Satellites

paceX successfully launches 23 Starlink satellites, marking the 450th Falcon 9 mission with a precise booster landing.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 25 February 2025 13:25 IST
Photo Credit: SapaceX

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched 23 Starlink satellites to orbit from Florida on February 21.

Highlights
  • SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 23 Starlink satellites from Florida
  • 450th successful mission, booster lands on A Shortfall of Gravitas
  • Starlink network expands to nearly 7,000 satellites globally
A batch of 23 Starlink satellites was launched by SpaceX aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on February 21. The mission, which took place at 10:19 a.m. EST, marked a significant milestone for the company, as it was the 450th flight of a Falcon-series rocket. Clear weather conditions allowed for an unobstructed view as the spacecraft ascended into orbit. The booster assigned to the mission, B1076, executed a successful landing on the autonomous droneship A Shortfall of Gravitas, stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

According to reports, the upper stage of Falcon 9 proceeded with the deployment of the 23 satellites into low-Earth orbit following stage separation. The latest additions bring the total number of Starlink satellites in operation to approximately 7,000. The satellite network, developed by SpaceX, is designed to provide high-speed, low-latency internet access across various regions, including underserved and remote locations.

Milestones and Future Missions

This mission represents the 21st SpaceX launch of 2025, which includes one flight of the Starship vehicle from the Texas-based Starbase facility. It also marks the 16th Starlink-specific launch of the year. Four additional Starlink missions are expected to take place before the end of February, with Starship's next test flight tentatively planned for no earlier than February 26.

Booster Reusability and Performance

The booster used for this mission, B1076, has now completed 21 flights, with twelve of them dedicated to Starlink deployments. SpaceX continues its strategy of reusability to lower costs and enhance operational efficiency. Reports indicate that the successful recovery of the first stage enables its potential use in future missions, supporting the company's rapid launch cadence.

Comments

Further reading: SpaceX, Falcon 9, Starlink, satellite launch, rocket launch, Elon Musk, low-Earth orbit, reusable rocket
