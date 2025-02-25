Technology News
Unusual X-ray Flash in Large Magellanic Cloud Puzzles Astronomers

A unique X-ray flash detected beyond the Milky Way raises questions about unexplored cosmic phenomena.

Updated: 25 February 2025 14:00 IST
Photo Credit: NASA/ Steven Dillmann

The "remarkable" XRT 200515 cosmic explosion observed by NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory.

Highlights
  • Rare X-ray flash XRT 200515 spotted in the Large Magellanic Cloud
  • Scientists suggest a neutron star or magnetar as a possible source
  • Future observations may reveal a new cosmic phenomenon
detected, leaving astronomers searching for answers. The sudden burst of energy was identified while analysing archival data from NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory, revealing a cosmic event that occurred more than 20 years ago. The flash, designated XRT 200515, originated from the Large Magellanic Cloud (LMC), a satellite galaxy of the Milky Way, situated approximately 160,000 light-years away. The findings raise questions about the nature of this isolated phenomenon, which exhibited unusual characteristics compared to previous X-ray bursts recorded beyond our galaxy.

Discovery Based on Archival Data

According to a study published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, researchers led by Steven Dillmann of Stanford University identified the X-ray flash while examining historical observations captured by Chandra. The explosion, which lasted around ten seconds, was recorded in May 2000 but had remained unnoticed until recently. NASA's space telescope had been observing the remnants of a dead star in the LMC when the flash was inadvertently documented.

Potential Causes Being Considered

As per the study, the unusual nature of XRT 200515 has led to multiple theories regarding its origin. One hypothesis suggests it resulted from a neutron star pulling in material from a companion star, triggering a thermonuclear explosion. The immense gravitational pull of the neutron star could have drawn in surrounding gas, leading to a sudden release of high-energy X-rays. Another possibility being examined is that the flash originated from a magnetar—a highly magnetised neutron star known for emitting extreme bursts of energy. If this scenario is accurate, the source of XRT 200515 could be located even farther away, beyond the LMC.

A New Phenomenon?

A more intriguing perspective proposed by researchers is that the detected event might represent a previously unknown type of cosmic explosion. The uniqueness of XRT 200515, combined with its brief yet intense emission, has raised speculation that it could signify a distinct astrophysical process yet to be classified. Future observations using advanced telescopes are expected to provide additional insights and confirm whether this event belongs to an existing category of X-ray bursts or represents an entirely new phenomenon.

The Ever-Changing Universe

In a statement to Royal Astronomical Society, Dillmann highlighted the dynamic nature of space, noting that new discoveries continue to reshape scientific understanding. Ongoing studies aim to determine whether similar occurrences have been overlooked in past observations, potentially leading to a broader understanding of high-energy cosmic events.

