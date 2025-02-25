Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Google's AI Overviews Erode the Internet, US EdTech Firm Chegg Says in Lawsuit

Google's AI Overviews Erode the Internet, US EdTech Firm Chegg Says in Lawsuit

Chegg accused Google of co-opting publishers' content to keep users on its own site.

By Reuters | Updated: 25 February 2025 20:15 IST
Google's AI Overviews Erode the Internet, US EdTech Firm Chegg Says in Lawsuit

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

Google's AI overviews caused a drop in visitors and subscribers, Chegg said

Highlights
  • Schultz said Google is profiting off the company's content for free
  • Clegg has accused Google of violating antitrust law
  • Chegg shares closed at $1.57 on Monday
Advertisement

Alphabet's Google internet search engine is eroding demand for original content and undermining publishers' ability to compete with its artificial intelligence-generated overviews, a US educational technology company said in a lawsuit filed on Monday.

Chegg, an online education company that offers textbook rentals, homework help, and tutoring, said in the lawsuit filed in Washington, DC, that Google is co-opting publishers' content to keep users on its own site, erasing financial incentives to publish.

This will eventually lead to a "hollowed-out information ecosystem of little use and unworthy of trust," the company said.

The Santa Clara, California-based company has said Google's AI overviews have caused a drop in visitors and subscribers. The company is now considering a sale or take-private transaction as a result, the company's CEO Nathan Schultz said on Monday.

Google spokesperson Jose Castaneda called the claims meritless.

"With AI Overviews, people find Search more helpful and use it more, creating new opportunities for content to be discovered. Every day, Google sends billions of clicks to sites across the web, and AI Overviews send traffic to a greater diversity of sites," Castaneda said.

Chegg shares closed at $1.57 (roughly Rs. 136) on Monday, down more than 98 percent from its peak price in 2021. The company announced it would lay off 21 percent of its staff in November.

Schultz said Google is profiting off the company's content for free.

"Our lawsuit is about more than Chegg – it's about the digital publishing industry, the future of internet search, and about students losing access to quality, step-by-step learning in favor of low-quality, unverified AI summaries," he said.

Publishers allow Google to crawl their websites to generate search results, which Google monetizes through advertising. In exchange, the publishers receive search traffic to their sites when users click on the results, Chegg said.

But Google has started coercing publishers to let it use the information for AI overviews and other features that result in fewer site visitors, the company said.

Chegg argued the conduct violates a law against conditioning the sale of one product on the customer selling or giving its supplier another product.

The lawsuit is believed to be the first where a single company accuses Google of violating antitrust law through AI overviews. An Arkansas newspaper made similar claims against Google in a class action on behalf of the news industry in 2023.

US District Judge Amit Mehta, who ruled in a case brought by the US Department of Justice that Google holds an illegal monopoly in online search, is overseeing the news publisher case.

Google has said it will appeal that decision, and has asked the judge to dismiss the newspaper's case.

© Thomson Reuters 2025

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google, Chegg, AI, Google Search, AI Overviews
Anthropic Releases Claude 3.7 Sonnet AI Model With Reasoning Capabilities, Introduces Claude Code
DC Studios Chiefs Have Held Talks With Rocksteady, NetherRealm Over New Games

Related Stories

Google's AI Overviews Erode the Internet, US EdTech Firm Chegg Says in Lawsuit
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36 India Launch Teased
  2. Realme Neo 7 SE With Massive 7,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Features
  3. Apple's MacBook Air M4 Could Launch Soon With These Upgrades
  4. Samsung Galaxy M16, Galaxy M06 5G to Launch in India on This Date
  5. Realme Neo 7x With Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched
  6. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Showcased in Three Colourways; Camera Details Teased
  7. Panasonic Soundbars With Dolby Digital Plus Support Debut in India
  8. Google Pixel 9a Alleged Hands-on Video Showcases DesignÂ 
  9. Realme Buds Air 7 With Up to 52 Hours Total Battery Life Launched
  10. Boat Ultima Prime, Ultima Ember Smartwatches Launched in India: See Prices
#Latest Stories
  1. Asus ROG Flow Z13 (2025) With 13.4-Inch 2.5K Display, Up to Ryzen AI Max+ 395 CPU Launched
  2. Balatro Gets Surprise Release on Game Pass, New DLC Brings Assassin's Creed, Fallout Collaboration
  3. Realme Buds Air 7 With Up to 52 Hours Total Battery Life Launched: Price, Features
  4. Google Rolling Out Video Transcripts Feature for Google Drive, to Let Users View and Search Captions
  5. Samsung Galaxy M16 and Galaxy M06 5G India Launch Date Set for February 27
  6. Microsoft Testing a Free, Ad-Supported Version of Microsoft 365 Desktop Apps
  7. ED Uncovers Rs. 600 Crore Crypto Fraud, Seizes Rs. 2.18 Crore in Search Operations
  8. Indonesia and Apple Said to Agree on Terms to Lift iPhone 16 Ban
  9. Astronomers Spot Galaxy NGC 3640 With a Past of Consuming Smaller Galaxies
  10. Realme Neo 7x With Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »