Battery Breakthrough Could Make Solar Panels Cheaper and More Powerful

Perovskite solar cells have reached 27.2 per cent efficiency following a breakthrough single-material treatment developed by two groups of researchers trying to resolve a problem that has been dogging the emerging technology for over a decade: an uneven distribution of chlorine content in the material. Chlorine ions clumping while heating was prevented by adding potassium binoxalate to the perovskite preparation, as per a study conducted at the Institute of Semiconductors, Chinese Academy of Sciences. This straightforward step enhances energy conversion efficiency and operational stability, pushing perovskite one step closer to commercialisation with cost-effective and high-efficiency solar-energy applications.

Perovskite Solar Cells Reach 27.2% Efficiency With Potassium Additive Boosting Chlorine Uniformity

According to a report published in Science, the team found that a chemical used in manufacturing—methylammonium chloride—tended to gather at the top and bottom of the perovskite layer during heating. This caused power loss and long-term defects. Potassium binoxalate was introduced to the liquid mixture, which allowed potassium ions leached from the material to combine with chlorine, preventing them from aggregating into crystal clusters across the film.

The simple tuning ensures a uniform layer, which reduces defects, prevents premature failure and maintains the material's stability under intense operation – a major upgrade for high-performance devices, say the researchers.

The solar cells independently measured a 27.2% efficiency, also marking the world's highest under one-sun illumination, and kept an output of 86.3% after continuing to operate for more than 1,500 hours in full sun, which translates into substantial endurance triumphs as well.

The group mentioned that some nonuniform parts and buried-layer imperfections still exist, and subsequent work will concentrate on decreasing these problems. Even so, experts suggested the improvement in chlorine distribution marks a major move toward commercially ready perovskite solar technology.