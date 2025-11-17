Technology News
English Edition

Artemis Era Raises Safety Concerns as Lunar Orbit Nears Capacity, New Study Finds

Scientists warn that lunar orbit is becoming crowded as missions increase. With limited stable orbits, satellites may soon need frequent collision-avoidance manoeuvres.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 17 November 2025 23:02 IST
Artemis Era Raises Safety Concerns as Lunar Orbit Nears Capacity, New Study Finds

Photo Credit: NASA

The moon has been a key target for many countries.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Lunar orbit crowding raises collision risks
  • 50 satellites may need yearly avoidance burns
  • NASA, ESA, USAF developing Moon traffic tracking
Advertisement

With the increased pace of lunar exploration, scientists caution that there is increased moon traffic. Approximately a dozen missions were attempted in 2023 and 2024, almost half of them by private ones. The space between the moon and the sun is large, but only a few stable orbits are populated by missions. Georgia Tech simulations indicate that at approximately 50 satellites orbiting the Moon, approximately four avoidance maneuvers are required annually of each satellite. As NASA Artemis missions approach, the experts are advocating improvements in the coordination and safety of future missions.

Crowded lunar orbits

According to a report by Space.com, spacecraft headed to the Moon typically pick from just a few stable orbital paths, rather than spreading out in cislunar space. Even with a few satellites active, close approaches happen: India's Chandrayaan 2 orbiter executed three collision-avoidance burns over four years, even though only six satellites shared lunar orbit during that time. With about 10–20 missions planned in the coming years, operators expect to burn fuel on many more avoidance manoeuvres to protect their spacecraft.

Tracking and coordination efforts

Agencies are developing tools to manage lunar traffic. NASA collects trajectory data from all Moon missions, using a conjunction program to flag potential collisions. The U.S. Air Force is funding new cislunar sensors: in 2025 it backed a study to build a network of tracking satellites and is building an “Oracle-Prime” satellite to launch in 2027 toward the Earth–Moon L1 point. Europe's ESA plans a Lunar Environment Monitoring Observatory (LEMO) to apply Earth-orbit monitoring methods at the Moon. International forums are involved too: the UN's COPUOS has formed a study team on lunar traffic management.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Moon Orbit, lunar traffic, Artemis, Space Safety, Satellite Tracking
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Brad Pitt's F1: The Movie To Stream on Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video This December
Oppo Reno 15 Pro Launched With Dimensity 8450 SoC, 6,500mAh Battery Alongside Reno 15: Price, Features

Related Stories

Artemis Era Raises Safety Concerns as Lunar Orbit Nears Capacity, New Study Finds
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Find X9 Series Price in India Leaked Again Ahead of Debut
  2. Poco F8 Series Will Be Launched Globally on This Date
  3. Redmi 15C 5G Chipset Details Leaked, Could Launch in India at This Price
  4. Here's When the Nothing Phone 3a Lite Will Launch in India
  5. Oppo Reno 15 Series Launched With Up To 6,500mAh Battery: See Price, Features
  6. Here's When Apple's iPhone 18 Pro Models and Foldable Phone Might Launch
  7. OnePlus Ace 6T Launch Timeline Revealed; Will Sport This Snapdragon Chip
#Latest Stories
  1. Astronomers Uncover the Vast Greater Pleiades Complex with 3,000 Hidden Stars
  2. Astronomers Capture First-Ever Early Snapshot of Supernova Shock Wave Using ESO’s VLT
  3. Artemis Era Raises Safety Concerns as Lunar Orbit Nears Capacity, New Study Finds
  4. SpaceX Sends Sentinel-6B to Orbit for Precision Sea-Level Tracking
  5. India Approves Chandrayaan-4 Moon Sample Mission and National Space Station
  6. Landman Season 2 Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know About This American Political Drama Series
  7. Nadu Center OTT Release Date: Know When to Watch This JioHotstar Specials Tamil Series Online
  8. Usiru OTT Release Date Revealed: Know Where to Watch This Kannada Thriller Online
  9. Boron Arsenide Surpasses Diamond in Heat Conductivity, Paving Way for Advanced Electronics
  10. Astronomers Spot First Coronal Mass Ejection from a Distant Star, Raising Questions About Planetary Habitability
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »