Technology News
English Edition

New Ionic Liquid Breaks Stability Barrier for Perovskite Solar Cells

Scientists have developed a tailored ionic liquid that stabilises perovskite solar cells, allowing them to retain about 90% efficiency after 1,500 hours at 90°C under continuous light, overcoming a major hurdle to commercial adoption.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 22 December 2025 21:50 IST
New Ionic Liquid Breaks Stability Barrier for Perovskite Solar Cells

Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Custom ionic liquid enhances perovskite stability, 90% efficiency 1,500 hours at 90°C

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Ionic liquid additive cuts defects and stabilises perovskite interfaces
  • Cells retain ~90% efficiency after 1,500 hours at 90°C
  • Technique compatible with scalable, low-cost manufacturing
Advertisement

Researchers from Purdue University and Emory University have announced an ionic liquid additive that significantly retards the breakdown of halide perovskite solar cells. Perovskite PV is a technology that has the promise of inexpensive but high-efficiency solar energy, although it generally fails quickly in high heat and light. This group demonstrated that cells in which the new additive was added retained approximately 90 percent of their activity at 90 °C after 1,500 hours of continuous light activity.

Tailored ionic-liquid additive

According to the paper, the researchers synthesised a custom ionic liquid, methoxyethoxymethyl-1-methylimidazole chloride (MEM-MIM-Cl), with an ethylene glycol ether side chain designed to “tune” perovskite crystal growth and stabilise buried interfaces (e.g., at the NiOx layer). When added to the perovskite precursor, MEM-MIM-Cl induces an intermediate crystalline phase by chelating undercoordinated lead ions. This dramatically lowers defect density and passivates trap sites. By curing up these defects, the additive slows the degradation pathways (from heat, light, or moisture) that normally shorten device lifetimes.

Record-breaking stability under heat

The best cells treated with MEM-MIM-Cl achieved 25.9% power conversion efficiency in laboratory tests, and after 1,500 hours at 90°C under one-sun illumination, they retained roughly 90% of that output. These outcomes significantly surpass earlier stability benchmarks. In contrast, a 2024 study discovered that a polymerised ionic-liquid additive allowed a perovskite cell to sustain approximately 87.6% of its efficiency following 1,500 hours of continuous light.

The Purdue team points out that MEM-MIM-Cl is compatible with large-scale manufacturing because it can be readily synthesised and applied using conventional solution processes (like blade coating).

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: perovskite solar cells, ionic liquids, solar energy research, photovoltaic stability, clean energy materials, Purdue University, Emory University
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Huawei Nova 15 Ultra Launched With 6,500mAh Battery, Kirin 9010S Chip, Nova 15 Pro, Nova 15 Tag Along: Price, Features
OpenAI Upgrades ChatGPT With Adjustable Personality Traits, Response Styles
New Ionic Liquid Breaks Stability Barrier for Perovskite Solar Cells
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel-Perplexity Free Offer Now Requires a Card to Continue
  2. Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini Confirmed to Launch in India Alongside These Models
  3. OnePlus Pad Go 2 Review
  4. iQOO Z11 Turbo Design Teased; Specifications Leaked
  5. Here's When the Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G Will Launch in India
  6. Steam Winter Sale: Best Deals Under Rs. 500 and More
  7. Huawei Watch 10th Anniversary Edition With 1.38-inch AMOLED Screen Launched
  8. Oppo Reno 15 Series 5G Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  9. Asus VM670KA AiO All-in-One Desktop PC With 27-Inch Display Launched in India
  10. Huawei Nova 15 Series With Kirin Chips, Up To 6,500mAh Batteries Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Blue Origin Launches First Wheelchair User to Space and Back
  2. Planet-Eating Stars Offer a Glimpse Into Earth’s Fate as the Sun Nears Its Final Stages
  3. New Ionic Liquid Breaks Stability Barrier for Perovskite Solar Cells
  4. Yann LeCun Sets Up Advanced Machine Intelligence AI Startup After Announcing Departure From Meta
  5. Nayanam Now Available For Streaming Online: What You Need to Know About This Psychological Thriller Online
  6. Kaya-Chan Isn’t Scary OTT Release Details: Know Where to Watch This Anime Horror-Comedy Series Online
  7. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Gets One UI 8.5 Beta 2 Update in India With New Improvements, Bug Fixes
  8. Oppo Pad Air 5 Display, Battery Upgrades Confirmed Ahead of December 25 Launch in China
  9. OpenAI Upgrades ChatGPT With Adjustable Personality Traits, Response Styles
  10. Huawei Nova 15 Ultra Launched With 6,500mAh Battery, Kirin 9010S Chip, Nova 15 Pro, Nova 15 Tag Along: Price, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »