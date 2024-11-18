Technology News
Rare 2,000-Year-Old Gladiator Knife Handle Found Near Hadrian's Wall

A rare gladiator-themed knife handle has been found near Hadrian's Wall, offering new insights into Roman Britain.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 18 November 2024 20:00 IST
Rare 2,000-Year-Old Gladiator Knife Handle Found Near Hadrian's Wall

Photo Credit: English Heritage

Curator Frances McIntosh examines a Roman knife handle shaped like a "secutor" gladiator.

Highlights
  • Gladiator knife handle discovered near Hadrian's Wall
  • 2,000-year-old Roman artefact depicting a left-handed fighter
  • Artefact to be displayed at Corbridge Roman Town next year
Archaeologists have uncovered a remarkable 2,000-year-old Roman knife handle in Northumberland, England. The discovery, made in the River Tyne near Corbridge Roman Town, features a detailed depiction of a gladiator. This unique find sheds light on the influence and popularity of gladiators across the Roman Empire, including its farthest reaches in Britain.

As per a report by English Heritage, the handle, crafted from copper alloy, portrays a secutor gladiator, identifiable by his heavy armour and helmet. Secutors, named after the Latin term for "chaser," were known for engaging in close combat against their agile counterparts, the retiarii. Notably, the figurine represents a left-handed fighter, a rarity in Roman culture, where left-handedness was often considered inauspicious. Researchers from English Heritage have suggested that this specific detail may indicate the handle was modelled after an actual gladiator, rather than serving as a general representation.

Gladiator Culture in the Roman Empire

Gladiatorial games were a significant feature of Roman public entertainment, drawing large crowds to amphitheatres across the empire. While these fighters were typically enslaved individuals or criminals, some gained celebrity status, despite their marginalised social standing. The events, often hosted by elite Roman citizens or emperors, aimed to display power and wealth.

Frances McIntosh, Collections Curator for Hadrian's Wall and the North East at English Heritage, stated that gladiators' popularity extended far beyond Rome, a fact underscored by the discovery of this artefact. Although memorabilia such as pottery and figurines have been documented, similar finds in Britain are considered rare.

Plans for Public Display

Corbridge Roman Town, originally established as a supply base in 79 AD, served as a key site during the Roman occupation of Britain until around 400 AD. English Heritage plans to exhibit the knife handle, along with other artefacts recovered from the river, at the Corbridge site next year.

This discovery continues to emphasise the enduring fascination with gladiators, both in ancient times and modern culture.

 

Further reading: Roman Britain, Gladiator, Archaeology, Hadrian’s Wall, Northumberland, Corbridge, Secutor, Ancient Rome
