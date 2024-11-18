Technology News
  Hubble Telescope Captures Image of Merging Galaxies in Coma Cluster, 390 Million Light Years Away

Hubble Telescope Captures Image of Merging Galaxies in Coma Cluster, 390 Million Light-Years Away

NASA’s Hubble Telescope captures stunning images of galaxies merging in the Coma Cluster, offering a glimpse into galactic evolution.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 18 November 2024 19:00 IST
Hubble Telescope Captures Image of Merging Galaxies in Coma Cluster, 390 Million Light-Years Away

Photo Credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, R. J. Foley (UC Santa Cruz)

This Hubble image features a pair of interacting spiral galaxies called MCG+05-31-045.

Highlights
  • Hubble reveals merging galaxies in the Coma Cluster.
  • Cosmic collision may form elliptical galaxies in millions of years.
  • NASA’s Hubble telescope captures galactic evolution in action.
A captivating image of two interacting galaxies, known as MCG+05-31-045, has been shared by NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) through the Hubble Space Telescope. It is located 390 million light-years away in the Coma Cluster. The smaller galaxy's spiral arms appear to merge with the larger one, with a tail of material and a halo connecting the two, suggesting an ongoing collision that could eventually transform their structure entirely.

The Coma Cluster: A Rich Galactic Collection

The Coma Cluster, home to this galactic interaction, is a dense collection of over a thousand known galaxies. While most are elliptical in shape, these forms are typically created by gravitational interactions such as collisions. During these events, the structure of spiral galaxies is disrupted, and their gas is compressed, sparking bursts of new star formation. Once the massive blue stars exhaust their energy and die out, the galaxies are left with cooler, redder stars and little gas to sustain further star formation. Over time, such interactions result in the formation of elliptical galaxies.

The Future of MCG+05-31-045

Scientists believe that the same transformation is underway for MCG+05-31-045. As the smaller galaxy merges into its larger neighbour, gravitational forces will trigger intense star formation. This phase will not last indefinitely. Once the hot, massive stars die out, the resulting structure is likely to resemble the elliptical galaxies prevalent in the Coma Cluster. Despite the dramatic changes, this process will unfold over millions of years.

This image, captured by Hubble and processed by R. J. Foley from UC Santa Cruz, showcases the intricate dynamics of galactic evolution, offering a glimpse into the future of galaxies shaped by their cosmic interactions

 

Hubble Telescope Captures Image of Merging Galaxies in Coma Cluster, 390 Million Light-Years Away
