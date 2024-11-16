Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • NASA’s Hubble Reveals Impact of Milky Way’s Gravitational Force on Large Magellanic Cloud

NASA’s Hubble Reveals Impact of Milky Way’s Gravitational Force on Large Magellanic Cloud

Hubble reveals how the Milky Way’s halo has shaped the Large Magellanic Cloud.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 16 November 2024 09:00 IST
NASA’s Hubble Reveals Impact of Milky Way’s Gravitational Force on Large Magellanic Cloud

Photo Credit: NASA, ESA, Ralf Crawford (STScI)

The LMC moves through the Milky Way's halo, leaving a gas trail observed via Hubble.

Highlights
  • Hubble captures LMC's interaction with the Milky Way’s halo.
  • Surprising findings show LMC’s compact gas halo.
  • Ram-pressure stripping seen affecting the LMC.
Advertisement

In a recent observation, NASA's Hubble Space Telescope has documented a close interaction between the Milky Way and one of its nearest galactic neighbours, the Large Magellanic Cloud (LMC). This recent analysis of the LMC, led by Andrew Fox of the European Space Agency's Space Telescope Science Institute (STScI) in Baltimore, reveals the effects of its near-collision with the Milky Way's massive halo, including a significant reduction of the LMC's own halo of gas.

The LMC's Halo: A Surprising Measurement

For the first time, Hubble data allowed researchers to measure the extent of the LMC's halo, which is now estimated at 50,000 light-years across, considerably smaller than other galaxies of similar mass. This contraction of the halo, explained Fox, points to the effects of the LMC's encounter with the Milky Way, which stripped away a considerable portion of its outer gas layer. Despite these losses, the LMC still contains sufficient gas to form new stars, adding resilience to the otherwise diminished dwarf galaxy.

Ram-Pressure Stripping: The Force at Play

A process known as ram-pressure stripping is responsible for much of the LMC's halo loss. As the LMC approached the Milky Way, the larger galaxy's gravitational influence exerted a "wind" effect, pushing back the LMC's gas into a tail-like stream that now trails the galaxy. Sapna Mishra, lead author on the research paper, likened this force to a powerful “hairdryer,” stripping away the LMC's gas. This gas, however, is not expected to be completely lost, as the galaxy begins to move away from the Milky Way after its closest pass.

Future Research and Cosmic Implications

As the team moves forward, plans are in place to study the leading edge of the LMC's halo, which remains largely unexplored. Scott Lucchini of the Centre for Astrophysics | Harvard & Smithsonian remarked that this research will focus on the collision points between the two halos, providing insight into the nature of galactic interactions in the universe's early days.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Hubble, Large Magellanic Cloud, Milky Way, galaxy interaction, ram-pressure stripping, space research, NASA
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Stablecoin Issuer Tether Moves Into Tokenising Stocks and Bonds
Did Earth Once Freeze Completely? New Evidence Found in Colorado Rocks

Related Stories

NASA’s Hubble Reveals Impact of Milky Way’s Gravitational Force on Large Magellanic Cloud
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Brother OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed
  2. Samsung Offers One-Time Free Screen Replacement on These Galaxy Models
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Launch Date Leaked Again
  4. Oppo Reno 13 Series May Have Uncanny Resemblance to iPhone 12
  5. Xiaomi to Roll Out HyperOS 2 Globally This Month Starting With These Devices
  6. iQOO Neo 10 Series Pre-Reservations Begin; Design Teased
  7. Samsung Galaxy S25 Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC
  8. OnePlus 13 Tipped to Launch Globally in Two Memory Configurations
#Latest Stories
  1. COP29 Drafts New New Climate Finance Goal: Here's What You Need to Know
  2. NASA’s Hubble Reveals Impact of Milky Way’s Gravitational Force on Large Magellanic Cloud
  3. Did Earth Once Freeze Completely? New Evidence Found in Colorado Rocks
  4. Blue Origin Assembles New Glenn Rocket for Upcoming Maiden Flight in November
  5. Could a Supernova Threaten Earth’s Survival? Here's What You Need to Know
  6. China Set to Launch Tianzhou 8 Cargo Mission to Tiangong Space Station
  7. Brother OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed: Here's When This Tamil Comedy-Drama Film Might Stream Online
  8. Half Love Half Arranged Season 2: Rom-Com Series Returns on Amazon MX Player
  9. Agni Teaser Out: Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu Lead India’s First Firefighter Film
  10. Secret OTT Release: Malayalam Thriller Starring Dhyan Sreenivasan to be Available on ManoramaMAX
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »