NASA Rockets Create Artificial Clouds Under Northern Lights in Norway

NASA launched rockets in Norway, creating artificial clouds under auroras to aid atmospheric research.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 18 November 2024 18:00 IST
Photo Credit: Space.com/ Ivar Sandland

NASA launched rockets that created artificial clouds beneath auroras.

Highlights
  • NASA's rockets launch clouds during aurora in Norway
  • Trimethyl aluminium creates swirls in the sky
  • Experiment studies atmospheric energy flow above Earth
A rare sight unfolded on November 10, as NASA launched rockets that created artificial clouds beneath auroras during a minor geomagnetic storm over northern Norway. The event took place near Andøya Space Center, a facility situated in an ideal location for studying geomagnetic activity due to its proximity to the Arctic Circle. Tour operator Ivar Sandland, who witnessed the spectacle, told Space.com about the unusual visual phenomena during his trip from Bodo to Tromso.

As per the report by the publication, Sandland, who runs Nordland Adventures, assumed it was a cloud at first glance. He later discovered through local news that the visible trails in the sky were part of NASA's ongoing experiments.

VortEx Mission Studies Atmospheric Energy Flow

The event was part of NASA's Vorticity Experiment (VortEx), which investigates energy dynamics in the turbopause, where the mesosphere and thermosphere meet at approximately 90 kilometres above Earth. The report further mentions that the rockets released trimethyl aluminium, a compound that reacts in the atmosphere to produce visible streaks. These artificial clouds are used to track gravity waves, aiding researchers in understanding their interactions at this altitude.

Sounding rockets, smaller suborbital vehicles designed for research purposes, were deployed for the experiment. The visual effects created by the chemical release offered scientists crucial data on energy transfer processes, while also captivating onlookers with an unusual display under the northern lights.

Ideal Location for Space Research

Andøya Space Center serves as a hub for launching rockets intended for atmospheric and geomagnetic research. Charged particles from the sun, guided by Earth's magnetic field towards the poles, produce auroras by interacting with gases in the upper atmosphere. This makes northern Norway an optimal site for observing these interactions.

Such experiments offer insights into atmospheric science while fostering curiosity among local residents and visitors, highlighting the intersection of research and natural wonder.

 

Further reading: NASA, Northern Lights, Andøya Space Center, Space Weather, Vorticity Experiment, Norway, Auroras
