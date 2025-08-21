Technology News
English Edition

Rice University Scientists Confirm Flatband Discovery in Kagome Superconductor

Rice University, in collaboration with Los Alamos National Laboratory and the Max Planck Institute, has directly observed flatband states in the kagome superconductor CsCr₃Sb₅.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 21 August 2025 23:30 IST
Rice University Scientists Confirm Flatband Discovery in Kagome Superconductor

Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Researchers observe flatband in kagome superconductor, advancing novel materials design

Highlights
  • Rice team confirms flatband states in kagome superconductor CsCr₃Sb₅
  • ARPES and RIXS reveal active electronic and magnetic behaviors
  • Breakthrough opens path to engineered superconductors and spintronics
Advertisement

Rice University researchers, in an international collaboration with colleagues at the U.S. Department of Energy's Los Alamos National Laboratory and the Max Planck Institute for Chemical Physics of Solids, have observed directly in a kagome superconductor the “flatband” energy bands that may be essential in understanding its emergent superconducting behaviors. The research, reported in the journal Nature Communications, looked at the chromium-based kagome metal CsCr₃Sb₅, which becomes a superconductor under the application of pressure. By validating theoretical predictions, the work suggests that kagome lattice geometry can lead to direct effects on the electrons, and lays the groundwork for being able to design novel superconductors, topological insulators, and spintronics elements.

Discovery of Flatband Energy States in Kagome Superconductors

As per Phys Org, Kagome metals boast a two-dimensional lattice of corner-sharing triangles; such an arrangement could harbor compact molecular orbitals — standing-wave patterns of electrons — that might, in turn, lead to unconventional superconductivity and magnetism. Flat bands in most materials are do-nothings, but in CsCr₃Sb₅, they actively mold the electronic and magnetic characteristics of the material. This finding is the experimental demonstration of the theories, which were so far known only in abstraction.

Implications for Next-Generation Quantum Materials and Electronics

The team used advanced synchrotron techniques — angle-resolved photoemission spectroscopy (ARPES) and resonant inelastic X-ray scattering (RIXS) — to make these discoveries. ARPES mapped the emitted electrons, evidencing signatures of compact orbitals whereas RIXS measured the magnetic excitations associated with these states. These approaches jointly demonstrate that the flat bands dynamically contribute to defining the material's quantum landscape and cannot be considered as passive features.

The experimental results were also well-account for by theoretical modelling. The scientists implemented the observed features with a custom-made electronic lattice model and deduced that strong electron correlations played a crucial role. This combination of theory and experiment verified the exotic flat-band nature in CsCr₃Sb₅.

The research demonstrates the strength of interdisciplinary research in a field crossing from materials synthesis to electron and magnetic spectroscopy and theoretical physics. The work outlines a design recipe for controlling the quantum states of matter through custom tailored crystal lattice structures. The demonstration is a significant step toward utilizing kagome materials in next-generation electronics and computing, according to the Rice researchers.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Rice University, Kagome Superconductor, Flatband Discovery, CsCr₃Sb₅, Quantum Materials, ARPES, RIXS, Superconductivity, Topological Insulators, Spintronics
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
From Homework to Hackathons: How Intel's AI-Powered PCs Are Helping Kids Lead Smarter
Mercury Has Shrunk by Several Kilometers Over Billions of Years, Scientists Report

Related Stories

Rice University Scientists Confirm Flatband Discovery in Kagome Superconductor
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 15 Pro+, Redmi Note 15 Pro WithÂ 7,000mAh Battery Go Official
  2. Apple's First Retail Store in Bengaluru Opens September 2
  3. Realme Will Unveil a Phone With a 10,000mAh+ Battery on This Date
  4. Vivo Vision With Dual 8K Displays Launched as Apple Vision Pro Competitor
  5. Apple Releases iOS 18.6.2 Update for iPhone With 'Important' Security Fix
  6. Lava Probuds Aria 911 and Probuds Wave 921 Earphones Launched in India
  7. Google Pixel 10 Pro XL vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 16 Pro Max
  8. Maareesan OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch It Online
#Latest Stories
  1. Earendel: JWST Suggests the Most Distant Star May Be a Star Cluster
  2. Rice University Scientists Confirm Flatband Discovery in Kagome Superconductor
  3. Mathematicians Revive Discarded Particles to Boost Quantum Computing
  4. F1: The Movie Now Available for Rent on Amazon Prime Video
  5. Pharma OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  6. Maareesan OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch It Online
  7. Redmi Note 15 Pro+ With Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 Chip Launched Alongside Redmi Note 15 Pro
  8. Meta Reportedly Freezes Hiring in AI Division Amid Restructuring of Superintelligence Labs
  9. Masimo Sues US Customs After Apple Watch Models Restore Blood Oxygen Tracking Feature
  10. Lava Probuds Aria 911 and Probuds Wave 921 Earphones With ENC, 10mm Drivers Debut in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »