NASA’s PUNCH Mission Completes Final Orbit Manoeuvres, Opens Early Sun Data to the Public

NASA's PUNCH (Polarimeter to Unify the Corona and Heliosphere) Four Spacecraft Have All Successfully Performed Their Final Science Orbit Manoeuvres As of Aug 7. Since its launch into Earth orbit on March 11, PUNCH's four tiny spacecraft (each the size of a suitcase) are now dispersed around the planet's day-night seam, providing the mission with an uninterrupted, 24/7 view of the Sun and its environment. This lets the mission examine the point at which the outer atmosphere of the Sun, or corona, transforms into a steady flow of plasma that moves through the solar system, known as the solar wind.

Studying the Transition from Corona to Solar Wind

According to As per NASA, A Narrow Field Imager is mounted on one of PUNCH's spacecraft, while the other three each host a Wide Field Imager. The Narrow-Field Imager is a coronagraph, which obscures the Sun to enhance features of its corona.

Instruments for Comprehensive Solar Observation

The solar corona and solar wind in the inner solar system are imaged by Wide Field Imagers, capturing the outline of these phenomena. PUNCH, meanwhile, stitches together these individual perspectives into a mosaic to create a wide-field view for tracking space weather from the Sun to Earth.

Creating a Complete Space Weather Picture

This wide-field view from PUNCH harmonises with the perspectives of the other heliophysics missions — including NASA's Parker Solar Probe, STEREO, SOHO, and CODEX and the NASA/ESA (European Space Agency) Solar Orbiter mission — that study the corona and solar wind at much smaller scales and with other vantage points.

Public Access to Early Science Data

PUNCH mission scientist Nicoleen Viall at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Centre in Greenbelt, Maryland, said, "The PUNCH mission gives the full picture globally that then we can put together with all those other missions that are going to give us a sense of how this full, connected system between the Sun and the Earth works. And lastly, the early combined views of PUNCH are now publicly available and are open as "Level 2" science data.