The Mighty Nein Series Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

A full guide to The Mighty Nein covering plot, cast, streaming, trailer and reception.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 22 November 2025 18:24 IST
The Mighty Nein Series Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

The Mighty Nein follows chaotic heroes in a magical world. Plot, cast, streaming details & reception

Highlights
  • Fantasy adventure series based on Critical Role
  • Engaging characters, magic and high-stakes storytelling
  • Streaming details, plot, cast and reception included
Mighty Nein is a fantasy series of the adult genre, based on the Critical Role of the second Dungeons and Dragons campaign. The story is a group of misfit adventurers, in which the characters carry emotional baggage and mysterious pasts. They come together and face rising threats in the place of Exandria. With the magical world-building, humour, intense characters and the adventures of the series that deliver the gripping tale of destiny, friendship and redemption. To fans, it is fantasy-related, animation and a deep approach to storytelling.

When and Where to Watch

The Mighty Nein premiered on November 19, 2025, with three episodes yet on Amazon Prime Video. Other episodes will be released every week.

Trailer and Plot

A new trailer welcomes viewers into a world of magic, turmoil, and political strife. When a powerful artefact has the potential to incite chaos, the Beacon is among the most malevolent, but when it does fall into the wrong hands, the Mighty Nein are embroiled in a conflict far greater than any prophecy on the horizon of the future. The story centres on this unlikely team of adventurers who are all flawed, funny, and emotional, carrying characters and travelling throughout Wildemount. In the process, they confront their secrets, develop new friendships, stand against the most powerful foes and have to battle the looming spectre of war. A humorous, poignant, high fantasy action and based coming of age story.

Cast and Crew

The series will feature Critical Role's original cast with popular characters. Laura Bailey, Taliesin Jaffe, Ashley Johnson, Matthew Mercer, Sam Reigel, Liam O'Brien, Travis Willingham and Marisha Ray have given the voices. It has been produced by Critical Role Productions along with Tasha Huo, who is the showrunner.

Reception

The Might Nein has got many appreciations for the storytelling approach and plots with great visuals, with an IMDb rating of 8.7.

