Maadan Kodai Vizha is a Tamil drama film that is set against the backdrop of the festivals of rural. It was released in theatres on March 14, 2025 and performed well. This film is about the traditions and festivities, exploring the emotions, heartfelt approach and relatable characters, at the time of the grand village festival. It has earthy visuals, which give it a great effect to watch. This movie brings out the charm of the Tamil culture in a completely new way. It merges reality with warmth and makes it simple and engaging for viewers.

When and Where to Watch

You can watch this movie online on OTT Plus. Viewers can watch online from their homescreens.

Trailer and Plot

Maadan Kodai Vizha's trailer tells about the spirit of the village preparation regarding the annual Kodai Vizha festival. There are lively celebrations with interpersonal conflicts, together with romance and emotions that put stakes which are tied to this event. The plot lingers around the preparations for the festival and the way it influences the lives of the villagers. At the peak of the celebrations, the tension arises, and hidden secrets come out. Family bonds grow stronger, and the struggles are seen on the surface. This movie nexus around the cultural pride and unity with the importance of the tradition that is changing now.

Cast and Crew

The cast includes local Tamil talented village characters, Supergood Subhramni, Gokul Gowtham, Sharumiisha, Dr Suriya Narayanan, Paulraj Mariyappan, Sivavelan, and S. Rashmitha. The director of the movie is R. Thangapandi.

Reception

Maadan Kodai Vizha has got great positive responses from those who like village storytelling, with an IMDb rating of 8.5.