Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Scientists Build One of the Most Detailed Digital Simulations of the Mouse Cortex Using Japan’s Fugaku Supercomputer

Scientists Build One of the Most Detailed Digital Simulations of the Mouse Cortex Using Japan’s Fugaku Supercomputer

Researchers used the Fugaku supercomputer created a realistic digital model that advances brain research, disease studies, and AI-driven neuroscience.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 22 November 2025 19:25 IST
Scientists Build One of the Most Detailed Digital Simulations of the Mouse Cortex Using Japan’s Fugaku Supercomputer

Photo Credit: Allen Institute

Fugaku simulates a mouse cortex with 10M neurons and 26B synapses, advancing brain disease research more

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Fugaku simulates mouse cortex with 10M neurons, 26B synapses
  • Detailed model helps explore brain disorders and test therapies
  • Detailed model helps explore brain disorders and test therapies
Advertisement

One of the most detailed simulations of the mouse cortex has been developed by the researchers. In this case, the team managed to develop the model of the digital brain using the Fugaku supercomputer of Japan with approximately 10 million neurons and 26 billion synapses that cover the mouse cortex. This realistic model recreates finer details of the structure and activity of the neurons, and it opens up novel horizons of research on how the brain functions. Scientists at the Allen Institute (USA) and at the University of Electro-Communications in Japan were the leaders of the effort.

Supercomputer-Driven Brain Simulation

According to the Allen Institute, researchers combined biological data with supercomputing to recreate a virtual mouse cortex. The Allen Institute provided detailed cell-type and connectivity datasets, which were processed using the institute's Brain Modelling Toolkit and run on Japan's Fugaku supercomputer. Each of the ~10 million simulated neurons is modelled as a tree of compartments, capturing sub-cellular dynamics. Using Fugaku's full capacity, the team ran full-cortex simulations at roughly 32 seconds of compute per 1 second of real brain activity.

Implications and Related Research

According to the researchers, the virtual cortex can reveal how disorders like Alzheimer's or epilepsy unfold across brain networks and allow testing of potential therapies in silico. Similar efforts are already underway: Stanford teams built an AI-based “digital twin” of the mouse visual cortex that predicts thousands of neurons' responses to novel visual stimuli. At EPFL, scientists generated synthetic wiring maps of the entire mouse brain (digital connectomes) that closely match experimental data.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Fugaku supercomputer, AI-driven neuroscience, AI
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
UC San Diego Engineers Create Wearable Patch That Controls Robots Even in Chaotic Motion
Night Swim Streaming Now On JioHotstar: Everything You Need To Know About This Supernatural Horror

Related Stories

Scientists Build One of the Most Detailed Digital Simulations of the Mouse Cortex Using Japan’s Fugaku Supercomputer
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Ace 6T Design Renders Leaked Online Ahead of Official Launch
  2. Samsung Galaxy A77, Galaxy A57 Spotted on Geekbench with Exynos SoCs, Android 16
  3. Oppo Reno 15C Key Specifications Tipped Online Ahead of Launch
  4. Moto G57 Power: Launch Date, Expected Price in India, Specifications, Features, and More
#Latest Stories
  1. Scientists Build One of the Most Detailed Digital Simulations of the Mouse Cortex Using Japan’s Fugaku Supercomputer
  2. The Mighty Nein Series Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
  3. Maadan Kodai Vizha Now Streaming on OTT: Everything You Need to Know About this Tamil Rural Drama
  4. Kasivu Now Streaming Online: What You Need to Know About This Tamil Drama Movie
  5. Scandal Eve Season 1 Now Streaming on Netflix India: Everything You Need to Know About The Japanese Mystery Drama
  6. Oppo Reno 15C Key Specifications Tipped Online Ahead of Launch
  7. Samsung Galaxy A77, Galaxy A57 Spotted on Geekbench with Exynos SoCs, Android 16
  8. WhatsApp Reportedly Testing New Group Member Tags Feature on Android
  9. OnePlus Ace 6T Design Renders Leaked Online Ahead of Official Launch
  10. Huawei Enjoy 70X Premium Edition Announced with Kirin 8000 SoC, Curved AMOLED Display: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »