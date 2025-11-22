Oppo Reno 15C Key Specifications Tipped Online Ahead of Launch

Oppo teased the Oppo Reno 15C during the Reno 15 series launch event in China. The company did reveal some key details of the upcoming smartphone during the launch event, though most of the specifications were kept under wraps. Now, a new leak has emerged online revealing key specifications of the upcoming handset from Oppo. The leak reveals key information about its display, processor, and camera sensors. The smartphone is reported to launch in the near future.

Oppo Reno 15C Specifications Leaked Online

As per a tipster on Weibo, the Oppo Reno 15C might offer a flat display, which is in line with the currently Reno 15 series. The tipster claims that the handset might be loaded with a 6.59-inch 1.5K display. Moreover, the upcoming handset might also pack a 120Hz screen refresh rate.

Moving on, the tipster claims that the Oppo Reno 15C will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor. Apart from this, the tipster also revealed the camera specifications of the upcoming handset. As per the leak, the Reno 15C might pack a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary shooter, and a 50-megapixel Samsung JN5 sensor. The second and third sensor is reported to be ultra-wide-angle and telephoto, respectively.

That said, other features and specifications of the upcoming Reno 15C are currently not known at the moment. Meanwhile, during the launch event of the Reno 15 series, the company teased the 15C model. The brand revealed the design and colour options of the model. As per the details shared by the brand, the handset will come in at least Blue and Purple colour options.

The device features a similar squircle camera module that is also present in the Reno 15 series. The rear panel comes with a textured finish. You can also find a USB Type-C port, a speaker grille, and the SIM tray at the bottom, while the right side features volume controls and a power on/off button. Other details, like its pricing, specifications, features, and exact launch date, are still under wraps.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.