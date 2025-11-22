Samsung Galaxy A77, Galaxy A57 Spotted on Geekbench with Exynos SoCs, Android 16

Samsung is reportedly working on the new Galaxy A-series smartphones. Now, two new models have appeared on Geekbench, Galaxy A77 and Galaxy A57, which confirms the next-gen Galaxy A-series. More importantly, it seems that the brand is finally bringing back the Galaxy A7x series, since its last debut with the Galaxy A73. The Geekbench listing confirms some of the key features of both models, including the latest Android 16 operating system, Samsung Exynos chipsets, and more. Here's what you need to know.

Samsung Galaxy A77 Spotted on Geekbench

As per the tipster Abhishek Yadav, the company might be bringing the Galaxy A7x series, as the Samsung Galaxy A77 model has been spotted on the Geekbench platform. The Geekbench listing reveals that the handset bears model number SM-A776B. Moreover, the listing shows the device will run on an unspecified Samsung Exynos deca-core processor.

The chipset features three cores clocked at 2.78GHz, another three cores with 2.30GHz, and four cores at 1.82GHz. The SoC also comes with Samsung Xclipse 940 GPU, which is the same as the one present in the Exynos 2400 and Exynos 2400e.

The listing further reveals that the upcoming Samsung model runs on the Android 16 operating system and packs 8GB of RAM. Moreover, the handset has scored 1673 points in the single-core test and 5,597 points in the multi-core test.

Samsung Galaxy A57 Geekbench Listing Reveals Key Details

Separately, the Samsung Galaxy A57 has also paid a visit to Geekbench, revealing key details. To start with, the handset comes with model number SM-A576B.

The listing further shows that the handset will be powered by the Samsung Exynos 1680 processor, which will be the successor to the Exynos 1580 found in the Galaxy A56 smartphone. The Exynos 1680 chipset features one prime core clocked at up to 2.91GHz, four performance cores clocked at up to 2.6GHz, and three efficiency cores clocked at up to 1.95GHz.

Moving on, the listing further reveals that the handset has scored 1,311 points in the single-core test and 4,347 points in the multi-core test. The listing also confirms that the upcoming Galaxy A57 will come with 12GB of RAM and will run on the Android 16 operating system. That being said, there is no information about the launch timeline of both devices, so stay tuned with us for more details.