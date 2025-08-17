Technology News
Astronomers Observe Rare Supernova–Black Hole Interaction in Early Stages

Astronomers have, for the first time, identified the earliest stages of a supernova possibly linked to a black hole.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 17 August 2025 13:48 IST
Astronomers Observe Rare Supernova–Black Hole Interaction in Early Stages

Photo Credit: Melissa Weiss/CfA

Astronomers observe earliest stages of supernova SN 2023zkd

Highlights
  • Supernova SN 2023zkd showed two rare brightness peaks in its explosion
  • Black hole link suspected, with theories of orbit or tidal destruction
  • AI detection may reveal more rare and dramatic stellar death events
Astronomers identified the earliest stages of three cosmic explosions for the first time, a dazzling type of blast called a supernova, through years of observations with radio telescopes and extensive monitoring from a fleet of ground- and space-based telescopes. Known as SN 2023zkd, the explosion was initially discovered in July 2023 with the Zwicky Transient Facility in California. It first appeared as a standard supernova light, appearing to indicate the sudden demise of a giant star in a collapse that fades away quickly. A few months later, however, astronomers discovered it glowing in full strength once more.

Possible Black Hole Connection

According to As per Space, a recently published paper in the Astrophysical Journal argues that it may have been in an orbit with a black hole. Its light curves and spectra indicated that it underwent two massive outbursts before its death, ejecting tenths of a solar mass of gas.

Two Distinct Brightness Peaks

After all, the first increase in brightness occurred when the blast wave passed through a low-density material, and then, a few months later, it took a prolonged collision with high spatial disk clouds to recover. The gravity of it could have pulled it toward the star and then destabilised it, leading to collapse.

Alternative Theory: Black Hole Tidal Destruction

Another theory is that the blackhole ripped the star a long distance before exploding naturally. Then supernova light began when that debris smacked into the as around it. In either case, a single black hole would still be forged after the event had ended.

Unlocking Rare Stellar Events with AI

The explosion of SN 2023zkd provides the best evidence of such an event happening in a very close encounter, prompting a star to explode, a previously believed-to-be exceedingly rare occurrence.

The above capability, when combined with real-time AI detection, will unlock a much larger volume of these rare and exciting events to be discovered and studied, directly connecting the life of a star to its dramatic death in more detail than ever before.

 

Further reading: SN 2023zkd, Supernova, Black Hole, Stellar Explosion, Space Discovery, Astronomy News, Astrophysical Journal, AI in Astronomy, Binary Star Systems, Cosmic Events
