WhatsApp Reportedly Testing New Group Member Tags Feature on Android

WhatsApp is testing a new feature that will soon allow users to add personalised tags to other group members. The latest feature, currently available for select beta testers, will enable members to add up to 30-character-long tag to help define clear identification in the group. The feature is currently available for the latest WhatsApp beta version on Android. Users can add the tags to new and existing groups. Here's what you need to know.

WhatsApp Group Member Tag Feature Coming Soon

According to a blog post by feature tracker WABetaInfo, the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.25.17.42 update reveals that the company has added the new group member tag feature. The feature will basically allow users to assign custom tags to themselves within specific groups that will help other users know their role within the group. The report mentions that the feature can be used to describe professional roles, hobbies, or specific functions.

One can use tags like ‘Coach', ‘Project Manager', or ‘Moderator', depending on the group's purpose. The report further mentions that the tags are selected and controlled entirely by the members themselves, without any intervention from the group admins. Moreover, the report mentions that the users can add up to 30-character-long tags, though they must not contain special characters, checkmarks, or links. Furthermore, users can change or edit their tags at any time.

The report further added that the tags will be visible within the group where they are assigned and do not transfer to other conversations. Moreover, the tags will be visible even when users reinstall WhatsApp or switch devices. That being said, the feature is currently available for those who have enrolled for the beta version of the application, and one can expect a wider rollout to begin in the near future.

How to Add a Group Member Tag on WhatsApp

Here's how you can easily add or edit a group member tag on WhatsApp:

Step 1: Open the WhatsApp application on your Android and to the group

Step 2: Go to the Chat Info screen and select your name from the list

Step 3: Enter a tag of your choice

Step 4: Click on Save the tag, and your tag will be visible to all group members