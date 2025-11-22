Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Reportedly Testing New Group Member Tags Feature on Android

WhatsApp Reportedly Testing New Group Member Tags Feature on Android

WhatsApp is testing a new feature that will allow users to assign group members different tags based on their roles.

Written by Rohan Pal | Updated: 22 November 2025 11:30 IST
WhatsApp Reportedly Testing New Group Member Tags Feature on Android

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

The group member tags feature allow users to add customised tags to themselves.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • WhatsApp tests new group member tags feature in latest beta update
  • Users can assign group member tags
  • The feature is available in the latest beta update on Android
Advertisement

WhatsApp is testing a new feature that will soon allow users to add personalised tags to other group members. The latest feature, currently available for select beta testers, will enable members to add up to 30-character-long tag to help define clear identification in the group. The feature is currently available for the latest WhatsApp beta version on Android. Users can add the tags to new and existing groups. Here's what you need to know.

WhatsApp Group Member Tag Feature Coming Soon

According to a blog post by feature tracker WABetaInfo, the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.25.17.42 update reveals that the company has added the new group member tag feature. The feature will basically allow users to assign custom tags to themselves within specific groups that will help other users know their role within the group. The report mentions that the feature can be used to describe professional roles, hobbies, or specific functions.

One can use tags like ‘Coach', ‘Project Manager', or ‘Moderator', depending on the group's purpose. The report further mentions that the tags are selected and controlled entirely by the members themselves, without any intervention from the group admins. Moreover, the report mentions that the users can add up to 30-character-long tags, though they must not contain special characters, checkmarks, or links. Furthermore, users can change or edit their tags at any time.

The report further added that the tags will be visible within the group where they are assigned and do not transfer to other conversations. Moreover, the tags will be visible even when users reinstall WhatsApp or switch devices. That being said, the feature is currently available for those who have enrolled for the beta version of the application, and one can expect a wider rollout to begin in the near future.

How to Add a Group Member Tag on WhatsApp

Here's how you can easily add or edit a group member tag on WhatsApp:

Step 1: Open the WhatsApp application on your Android and to the group
Step 2: Go to the Chat Info screen and select your name from the list
Step 3: Enter a tag of your choice
Step 4: Click on Save the tag, and your tag will be visible to all group members

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Group Members Tag, WhatsApp Beta
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal is the Assistant Editor at Gadgets360. With over 8 years of experience in technology, he has worked with multiple organizations, specializing in smartphones, laptops, wearables, appliances, and more. His passion for technology prompts him to curate and share tech news, guides, reviews, and how-tos. Off the clock, you'll spot him delving into the world of anime or lightening the team's mood with a steady flow of quirky memes. You can reach out to him at rohanp@ndtv.com. More
Ray-Ban Meta AI Glasses Now Available on Flipkart: Style Meets Next-Gen Intelligence

Related Stories

WhatsApp Reportedly Testing New Group Member Tags Feature on Android
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases of the Week: The Family Man Season 3, The Bengal Files, Homebound, and More
  2. Bitcoin Drops to $86,200 as Whale Activity, Weak Macro Data Hit Market
  3. Researchers Claim to Uncover Billions of WhatsApp-Registered Phone Numbers
  4. Nothing OS 4.0 Rolls Out With Improved Animations, Extra Dark Mode
  5. OnePlus Ace 6T Design Renders Leaked Online Ahead of Official Launch
  6. iQOO 15 Registers Record Pre-Launch Pre-Bookings Ahead of Launch in India
  7. Lava Shark Pro 5G Listed on IMEI Website, Might Launch Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Reportedly Testing New Group Member Tags Feature on Android
  2. OnePlus Ace 6T Design Renders Leaked Online Ahead of Official Launch
  3. Huawei Enjoy 70X Premium Edition Announced with Kirin 8000 SoC, Curved AMOLED Display: Price, Specifications
  4. UC San Diego Engineers Create Wearable Patch That Controls Robots Even in Chaotic Motion
  5. Gevi Now Streaming on SunNXT: Know Everything About This Tamil Social Drama Film
  6. Harish Kalyan’s Diesel Now Streaming on Aha Tamil: What You Need to Know
  7. LG Smart TVs Gain Xbox Cloud Gaming Support in India via LG Gaming Portal
  8. iPhone 17e, Affordable MacBook Said to Launch Next Year Alongside 12th Generation iPad
  9. Lava Shark Pro 5G Reportedly Listed on IMEI Website, Hinting at Imminent Launch
  10. Microsoft Agent 365 Introduced, to Let Enterprises Keep Track of AI Agents
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »