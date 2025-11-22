Technology News
Scandal Eve Season 1 Now Streaming on Netflix India: Everything You Need to Know About The Japanese Mystery Drama

Scandal Eve S1 is a newly released Japanese mystery series about a talent agency head who has 72 hours to prevent a damaging scandal.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 22 November 2025 15:21 IST
Scandal Eve Season 1 Now Streaming on Netflix India: Everything You Need to Know About The Japanese Mystery Drama

Photo Credit: Netflix

Scandal Eve S1, with Ko Shibasaki & Haruna Kawaguchi, streams on Netflix India. A talent agency race

Highlights
  • Scandal Eve is a Japanese mystery drama now streaming on Netflix India
  • The plot follows a talent agency president racing to stop a scandal
  • Directed by Kanai Kou of Good Doctor and Re: Revenge fame
Scandal Eve is a fierce Japanese mystery drama about the high-pressure world of entertainment. Directed by Kanai Kou and centred on Loka Saki, the fabulous head of a talent agency, given 72 hours to stop a tabloid from publishing a career-ending scandal about her client. As tensions rise, the series serves up a cocktail of emotions, sharp turns, and long-buried secrets about the industry. It involves a gripping tale of fame, ambition, and media manipulation with powerhouse performances pulling you in up to the very final act.

When and Where to Watch

Scandal Eve, Season 1, streaming only on Netflix India from November 13, 2025. So that viewers can binge without pause.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer paces itself fairly well as Ioka Saki encounters a crisis when journalist Hirata Kanade brings her news that a tabloid will soon blow the lid off her client's cheating scandal. With less than 72 hours to spare, she goes to war against the media, her client, and herself, stumbling upon suppressed industry secrets and uncovering enthralling twists.

Cast and Crew

Scandal Eve's cast is also solid, with Ko Shibasaki as Ioka Saki, Haruna Kawaguchi as Hirata Kanader, You Yokoyama playing Akashi Takayuki, and Kodai Asaka will be taking the stage as Fujiwara Kuu. The series was directed by Kanai Kou and made its debut at the 2025 Tokyo International Film Festival, wowing viewers with a controversial yet brilliant narrative and strong acting.

Reception

Since the show is a new release, it does not currently have an official IMDb score.

Gadgets 360 Staff
