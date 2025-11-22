OnePlus Ace 6T Design Renders Leaked Online Ahead of Official Launch

OnePlus is all set to launch the OnePlus Ace 6T in China this month, which will be unveiled globally as the OnePlus 15R. Now, just ahead of its official launch, the design renders of the smartphone have been leaked online, which give us a glimpse of its key features. The upcoming handset from OnePlus is expected to follow a similar design language to that we have seen in the recently launched OnePlus 15. Interestingly, it is also reported that the handset could be the first smartphone powered by the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor.

OnePlus Ace 6T Design Renders Leak Reveal Key Features

The OnePlus Ace 6T design renders have been revealed by popular tipster Evan Blass on X. The renders show that the handset will come with a flat frame design, which is similar to the recently launched OnePlus 15. The rear panel features a pill-shaped camera module with an LED flash.

On the front, the renders show that the handset packs a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera along with some slim bezels. The renders also reveal that the handset will come with a dedicated Plus key on the left side, while the volume rocker and power on/off button are placed on the right side. The render also revealed that the handset might come with a dual-camera setup.

OnePlus Ace 6T Key Features and Specifications (Expected)

The handset has been subjected to various leaks and rumours in the past, which have given us some information about its potential features and specifications. The handset was recently spotted on Geekbench, which reveals that the handset might come with 16GB of RAM. It also confirmed that the handset will be powered by the unreleased Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor along with Adreno 840 GPU.

The company has also revealed some official teasers of the upcoming smartphone that reveal that it will support 165fps ultra-high frame rate. The promotion also claims that the handset will get a massive battery update, which is reported to be around 8,000mAh capacity. The phone is also reported to feature 100W wired fast charging support.

Interestingly, the upcoming OnePlus Ace 6T is said to launch globally, including in India, as the OnePlus 15R. The upcoming handset was recently teased to launch in the country next month. The teaser revealed that the handset will be available in two colour options: Black and Green. Moreover, the handset is rumoured to feature a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 1.5K resolution. For optics, the device is said to feature a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens.