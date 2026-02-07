Sabar Bonda Now Streaming on Netflix: Know Everything About Plot, Cast, and More

Written and directed by Rohan Kanawade, Sabar Bonda is a Marathi romance drama film that is now streaming on Netflix. It explores themes of modern love, identities, and rural traditions.
The film is now available to stream exclusively on Netflix. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.
This Marathi drama revolves around a gay man, Anand (Played by Bhushaan Manoj), who is a city boy and makes a visit to his ancestral village, only to mourn the loss of his father. However, while dealing with grief, he reconnects with his childhood friend Balya (Played by Suraaj Suman), who also shares the same identity. Both Anand and Balya are under pressure to get married. But this 10-day visit turns their lives upside down, and the tender romance between the two begins to take place. Now, the duo must navigate their way through their identities and the societal pressure, set in the backdrop of a rural setting.
This Rohan Kanawade directorial debut film stars Bhushaan Manoj and Suraaj Suman in the lead roles. Other starcast include Jayshri Jagtap, Nitin Bansode, Harish Baraskar, and more. The film's cinematography was done by Vikas Urs, while Anadi Atahley is the editor.
This is an award-winning film that made its premiere at the World Cinema Competition of the 2025 Sundance Film Festival, where it bagged the Grand Jury Prize. The IMDb rating of the film is 7.5/10.
