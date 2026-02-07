The first few weeks of 2026 have been quite interesting for smartphone enthusiasts in India. While many flagship models are expected to arrive later in the year, we've already seen several mid-flagships, mid-range handsets, and budget smartphone make their debut last month. It was certainly an eventful month, and February is expected to continue the hype when it comes to smartphone launches, headlined by the anticipated introduction of the flagship Samsung Galaxy S26 series. There are several more exciting launches happening this month.

From the Samsung Galaxy S26 series and Vivo V70 series to iQOO 15R and Google Pixel 10a, here's a list of the upcoming smartphones in February 2026.

Samsung Galaxy F70e

Launch Date - February 9

The Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G is the first model in the South Korean tech giant's upcoming Galaxy F70 series. It will be equipped with a 120Hz display, delivering up to 800 nits of peak brightness. For optics, the Galaxy F70e 5G is confirmed to carry a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The upcoming handset is backed by a 6,000mAh cell, which the tech giant claims will provide “all day and night” battery backup on a single charge.

Samsung says the Galaxy F70e will be priced under Rs. 17,000 in India. It is confirmed to go on sale in the country via Flipkart and the Samsung India online store, in Limelight Green and Spotlight Blue colourways.

Oppo K14x

Launch Date - February 10

The Oppo K14x will launch as the successor to the Oppo K13x 5G, which was released in June last year. It is confirmed to come with a 6.75-inch display, a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, and a 6,500mAh battery. Oppo will equip the K14x 5G with a 6.75-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,125nits peak brightness. The smartphone will feature a 50-megapixel rear camera and offer several AI-powered imaging features.

The Oppo K14x 5G will pack a 6,500mAh battery that can be charged at 45W. The battery is advertised to offer up 17.6 hours of YouTube video playback and 16.1 hours of Google Maps navigation. It is also said to support up to 12.1 hours of WhatsApp video calling on a single charge.

Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G

Launch Date - February 13

The upcoming Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G is the successor to the Pova Curve 5G, which was introduced in May 2025. It features a Space 2.0 design, with a redesigned camera island that leans more towards the unit on the Tecno Pova 7, rather than its predecessor, in terms of appearance. The Tecno handset is confirmed to be offered in three finishes — black, silver, and violet.

While specifications remain under wraps, reports suggest that the Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G will be powered by the MediaTek MT6858 SoC, commonly known as the Dimensity 7100. It may ship with up to 12GB of RAM and Android 16.

Google Pixel 10a

Launch Date - February 18

Google has announced the upcoming launch of the Pixel 10a. The teaser confirms that it will retain the familiar design of its predecessor, with a flat dual rear camera unit, housed inside a horizontal pill-shaped camera island. Like the Pixel 9a, the Pixel 10a has a centre-aligned Google branding placed in the middle of the back panel. The Pixel 10a is confirmed to arrive in a blue colour option, similar to the Iris colourway of its predecessor.

While Google has not revealed the exact specifications of the upcoming non-flagship Pixel, it is teased to offer improved photography capabilities. Additionally, the company calls it the “most durable Google Pixel A-Series yet”, which hints towards better dust and water ingress protection. And like the Pixel 9a, the Pixel 10a will feature Gemini as a built-in AI assistant.

Vivo V70 Series

Launch Date - February 19

The Vivo V70 series will include the Vivo V70 Elite and Vivo V70 models. The Vivo V70 Elite is confirmed to be powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, while the vanilla variant will be equipped with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip. The Vivo V70 series is teased to sport a 6.59-inch 1.5K display, offering 459 ppi pixel density, 120Hz of refresh rate, and 5,000 nits of peak brightness. It will pack a 6,500mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging support.

In the camera department, the lineup will feature a Zeiss-powered 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary shooter with optical image stabilisation, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and an unspecified ultrawide camera. On the front, it will feature a 50-megapixel selfie camera.

iQOO 15R

Launch Date - February 24

The iQOO 15R is anticipated to arrive as the second model in the iQOO 15 family, following the introduction of the flagship iQOO 15 in November 2025. The handset sports a checkered pattern rear panel. The handset will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC, which is built on a 3nm process. It is claimed to have managed to score over 3,500,000 points on the AnTuTu. The upcoming handset will be equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera, which features an unspecified Sony LYT sensor.

iQOO has teased that its upcoming iQOO 15R is the fastest smartphone in the under Rs. 55,000 price segment, hinting at its price range. It will feature a 7,600mAh battery and is teased to be the “slimmest smartphone in the 7,600mAh category” in India, with a 7.9mm thickness.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series

Launch Date - February 25 (Rumoured)

Perhaps the most notable launch in February is the Samsung Galaxy S26 series. The South Korean tech conglomerate's upcoming lineup is rumoured to feature three models — Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. Samsung has teased the camera capabilities of the handsets, promising improved zoom and low-light video capture. The Ultra model may be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, while the Galaxy S26 and S26+ could have an Exynos 2600 variant, too.

Samsung reportedly plans to produce about 3.6 million units of the Galaxy S26 Ultra before its launch. On the other hand, the company could produce roughly 600,000 units and about 700,000 units of the standard Galaxy S26 and the Galaxy S26+ ahead of their unveiling.