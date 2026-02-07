Technology News
English Edition

Naveen Polishetty’s Anaganaga Oka Raju OTT Release Date Revealed: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Anaganaga Oka Raju is a Telugu comedy drama film that is now landing soon on the digital screens. Naveem Polishetty has done the lead role.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 7 February 2026 13:00 IST
Naveen Polishetty’s Anaganaga Oka Raju OTT Release Date Revealed: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: Netflix

Naveen Polishetty plays Raju; wealthy marriage quest spirals into hilarious chaos

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Anaganaga Oka Raju is a Telugu comedy-drama film
  • It stars Naveen Polishetty in the lead role
  • Streaming begins on Feb 11th, 2026, on Netflix
Advertisement

Anaganaga Oka Raju is a Telugu comedy drama film that is now ready to buzz your digital screens, after its theatrical run. The film revolves around a smart and witty young man, formerly from a wealthy family, who embarks on a quest to win the heart of the daughter of a rich landlord from his village, only to prove his worth to the family and attain a wealthy lifestyle. However, what unfolds later leaves him in chaos. The film is a complete entertainer with perfect comic timing.

When and Where to Watch Anaganaga Oka Raju

This film will drop on February 11, 2026, exclusively on Netflix, in multiple languages, including Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada.

Official Trailer and Plot of Anaganaga Oka Raju

This Telugu drama centres around Raju (Played by Navin Polishetty), a witty young man who keeps squandering his family's fortune. However, his life takes a turn when he is insulted for his lifestyle, and only then does he decide to get married to a wealthy girl. He further selects the daughter of a rich landlord, Bhupathi Raju (Played by Rao Ramesh), and schemes to win her heart. After getting successfully married, the plot takes a twist when he learns that his father-in-law was under huge debts, and the wealth was merely a showoff. Now, he must navigate his life through the financial complexities and find himself to regain his self-respect.

Cast and Crew of Anaganaga Oka Raju

Written by Chinmayi Ghatrazu and Naveen Poilshetty, this film has been directed by Maari. The film stars Navin Polishetty in the lead role, supported by Meenakshi Chaudhary, Faria Abdullah, Rao Ramesh, and more. The film's music composition has been delivered by Mickey J. Mayer, while the cinematographer is J. Yuvaraj.

Reception of Anaganaga Oka Raju

This film was theatrically released on January 14th, 2026, where it did a decent job at the box office. The IMDb rating of the film is 6.9/10.

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Anaganaga Oka Raju, Netflix, film, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Sabar Bonda Now Streaming on Netflix: Know Everything About Plot, Cast, and More
Naveen Polishetty’s Anaganaga Oka Raju OTT Release Date Revealed: When and Where to Watch it Online?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. War Machine OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  2. WhatsApp Will Soon Let You Add a 'Close Friends' Status, Just Like Instagram
  3. Upcoming Smartphones in February 2026: Here's What to Expect
  4. Brave Ark 2-in-1 Android PC With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Launched in India
  5. OTT Releases of the Week: The Raja Saab, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, Parasakthi, and More
  6. OpenAI's First Hardware Product Might Be Named Dime, Key Details Leaked
  7. Anaganaga Oka Raju OTT Release Details: Everything You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Nellikkampoyil Night Riders Now Available For Streaming on ZEE5: What You Need to Know About This Malayalam Horror-Comedy
  2. OpenAI’s First Hardware Product Might Be Named Dime, Key Details Leaked
  3. Naveen Polishetty’s Anaganaga Oka Raju OTT Release Date Revealed: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  4. Sabar Bonda Now Streaming on Netflix: Know Everything About Plot, Cast, and More
  5. Curiosity Rover Reconnects After Solar Conjunction, Begins Critical Organic Search on Mars
  6. Impossible Neutrino Detected on Earth May Come From an Exploding Primordial Black Hole
  7. WhatsApp Will Soon Let You Add a 'Close Friends' Status, Just Like Instagram: Report
  8. Poco X8 Pro Series Price, Colourways Inadvertently Listed on Xiaomi Website in Europe: Expected Specifications
  9. Itel A100 Confirmed to Launch in India Soon; Colourways, Battery Capacity and Durability Teased
  10. Google's February 2026 Discover Core Update to Focus on Local Content, Reduce Clickbait
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »