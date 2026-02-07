Anaganaga Oka Raju is a Telugu comedy drama film that is now ready to buzz your digital screens, after its theatrical run. The film revolves around a smart and witty young man, formerly from a wealthy family, who embarks on a quest to win the heart of the daughter of a rich landlord from his village, only to prove his worth to the family and attain a wealthy lifestyle. However, what unfolds later leaves him in chaos. The film is a complete entertainer with perfect comic timing.

When and Where to Watch Anaganaga Oka Raju

This film will drop on February 11, 2026, exclusively on Netflix, in multiple languages, including Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada.

Official Trailer and Plot of Anaganaga Oka Raju

This Telugu drama centres around Raju (Played by Navin Polishetty), a witty young man who keeps squandering his family's fortune. However, his life takes a turn when he is insulted for his lifestyle, and only then does he decide to get married to a wealthy girl. He further selects the daughter of a rich landlord, Bhupathi Raju (Played by Rao Ramesh), and schemes to win her heart. After getting successfully married, the plot takes a twist when he learns that his father-in-law was under huge debts, and the wealth was merely a showoff. Now, he must navigate his life through the financial complexities and find himself to regain his self-respect.

Cast and Crew of Anaganaga Oka Raju

Written by Chinmayi Ghatrazu and Naveen Poilshetty, this film has been directed by Maari. The film stars Navin Polishetty in the lead role, supported by Meenakshi Chaudhary, Faria Abdullah, Rao Ramesh, and more. The film's music composition has been delivered by Mickey J. Mayer, while the cinematographer is J. Yuvaraj.

Reception of Anaganaga Oka Raju

This film was theatrically released on January 14th, 2026, where it did a decent job at the box office. The IMDb rating of the film is 6.9/10.