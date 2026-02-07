Technology News
English Edition

OpenAI’s First Hardware Product Might Be Named Dime, Key Details Leaked

OpenAI is planning to launch its first hardware soon, which might be named Dime.

Written by Rohan Pal | Updated: 7 February 2026 13:15 IST
OpenAI’s First Hardware Product Might Be Named Dime, Key Details Leaked

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Levart_Photographer

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • OpenAI's first hardware product might be earbuds
  • The product might be named Dime
  • Here’s everything you need to know
Advertisement

OpenAI recently announced that it will soon introduce its first AI-enabled hardware product later this year. The San Francisco-based artificial intelligence (AI) giant is said to be working on an audio-focused wearable, which is said to ship in early 2027. Now, a new leak has emerged online revealing some key details about the upcoming hardware. Here's what you need to know.

OpenAI's First Hardware Might Be Earbuds

According to the tipster Smart Pikachu, OpenAI's first hardware might be earbuds. The tipster claims that the upcoming earbuds might be named Dime. Moreover, the tipster further stated that the company might roll out a more basic version first before going full throttle on a more ambitious AI-enabled product.

As per the tipster, a recent patent filing linked to OpenAI has been made public in China. The filing revealed that the name of the product would be Dime. The tipster claims that the company might launch simple earbuds first.

The tipster further claims that the ‘phone-like' device with computing power might get delayed due to the HBM shortage, which made the bill of materials (BOM) price too high. The company is said to launch a simpler version for 2026, while the advanced SKU is likely to follow later in the schedule once the component prices stabilise.

Previously, Chris Lehane, OpenAI's Chief Global Affairs Officer, revealed that the company is planning to make its first AI device later this year. However, the executive did not provide a specific timeline for when it could arrive.

Meanwhile, OpenAI recently introduced a new AI model for agentic coding known as GPT-5.3-Codex. The new model is currently available to all paid ChatGPT plans across the globe. The brand claims that the new model is 25 percent faster than the previous version, and the early versions of the model also helped the team refine the final product.

Moreover, the GPT-5.3-Codex can build complex web games from underspecified prompts, iterating autonomously over millions of tokens. Apart from this, the new model also supports full software lifecycle management, including writing PRDs, editing copy, user research, building slide decks, analysing spreadsheets and monitoring systems.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OpenAI, OpenAI hardware
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal is the Assistant Editor at Gadgets360. With over 8 years of experience in technology, he has worked with multiple organizations, specializing in smartphones, laptops, wearables, appliances, and more. His passion for technology prompts him to curate and share tech news, guides, reviews, and how-tos. Off the clock, you'll spot him delving into the world of anime or lightening the team's mood with a steady flow of quirky memes. You can reach out to him at rohanp@ndtv.com. More

Related Stories

OpenAI’s First Hardware Product Might Be Named Dime, Key Details Leaked
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. War Machine OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  2. WhatsApp Will Soon Let You Add a 'Close Friends' Status, Just Like Instagram
  3. Upcoming Smartphones in February 2026: Here's What to Expect
  4. Brave Ark 2-in-1 Android PC With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Launched in India
  5. OTT Releases of the Week: The Raja Saab, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, Parasakthi, and More
  6. OpenAI's First Hardware Product Might Be Named Dime, Key Details Leaked
  7. Anaganaga Oka Raju OTT Release Details: Everything You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Nellikkampoyil Night Riders Now Available For Streaming on ZEE5: What You Need to Know About This Malayalam Horror-Comedy
  2. OpenAI’s First Hardware Product Might Be Named Dime, Key Details Leaked
  3. Naveen Polishetty’s Anaganaga Oka Raju OTT Release Date Revealed: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  4. Sabar Bonda Now Streaming on Netflix: Know Everything About Plot, Cast, and More
  5. Curiosity Rover Reconnects After Solar Conjunction, Begins Critical Organic Search on Mars
  6. Impossible Neutrino Detected on Earth May Come From an Exploding Primordial Black Hole
  7. WhatsApp Will Soon Let You Add a 'Close Friends' Status, Just Like Instagram: Report
  8. Poco X8 Pro Series Price, Colourways Inadvertently Listed on Xiaomi Website in Europe: Expected Specifications
  9. Itel A100 Confirmed to Launch in India Soon; Colourways, Battery Capacity and Durability Teased
  10. Google's February 2026 Discover Core Update to Focus on Local Content, Reduce Clickbait
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »