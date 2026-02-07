OpenAI’s First Hardware Product Might Be Named Dime, Key Details Leaked

OpenAI recently announced that it will soon introduce its first AI-enabled hardware product later this year. The San Francisco-based artificial intelligence (AI) giant is said to be working on an audio-focused wearable, which is said to ship in early 2027. Now, a new leak has emerged online revealing some key details about the upcoming hardware. Here's what you need to know.

OpenAI's First Hardware Might Be Earbuds

According to the tipster Smart Pikachu, OpenAI's first hardware might be earbuds. The tipster claims that the upcoming earbuds might be named Dime. Moreover, the tipster further stated that the company might roll out a more basic version first before going full throttle on a more ambitious AI-enabled product.

As per the tipster, a recent patent filing linked to OpenAI has been made public in China. The filing revealed that the name of the product would be Dime. The tipster claims that the company might launch simple earbuds first.

The tipster further claims that the ‘phone-like' device with computing power might get delayed due to the HBM shortage, which made the bill of materials (BOM) price too high. The company is said to launch a simpler version for 2026, while the advanced SKU is likely to follow later in the schedule once the component prices stabilise.

Previously, Chris Lehane, OpenAI's Chief Global Affairs Officer, revealed that the company is planning to make its first AI device later this year. However, the executive did not provide a specific timeline for when it could arrive.

Meanwhile, OpenAI recently introduced a new AI model for agentic coding known as GPT-5.3-Codex. The new model is currently available to all paid ChatGPT plans across the globe. The brand claims that the new model is 25 percent faster than the previous version, and the early versions of the model also helped the team refine the final product.

Moreover, the GPT-5.3-Codex can build complex web games from underspecified prompts, iterating autonomously over millions of tokens. Apart from this, the new model also supports full software lifecycle management, including writing PRDs, editing copy, user research, building slide decks, analysing spreadsheets and monitoring systems.