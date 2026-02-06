Curiosity Rover Reconnects After Solar Conjunction, Begins Critical Organic Search on Mars

Mars exploration has returned to full pace as NASA's Curiosity rover has reconnected with Earth after its solar conjunction break. With the Sun no longer blocking communication, mission teams quickly resumed science operations. The first planning day scheduled a full weekend of tasks, including a close study of a broken white rock and surface sands. Curiosity also completed a short drive of about two metres to reach its next drill site, setting the stage for one of the mission's most carefully planned experiments.

Curiosity Returns to Nevado Sajama for Rare Final Organic Chemistry Test

According to the NASA Curiosity mission report, the new drill location sits just a few centimetres from “Nevado Sajama”, a rock target drilled last November. Scientists returned to this spot to carry out a rare experiment using the Sample Analysis at Mars instrument. The test will use the rover's final container of tetramethylammonium hydroxide, a chemical that helps identify organic molecules locked inside Martian rocks.

This experiment is considered highly valuable because Curiosity carries only two such chemical containers, with the first used nearly six years ago. To minimise risk, the science team practised transferring a drilled sample to the instrument before trying out the drilling itself. The meticulous planning reflects the significance of making the most of this final opportunity.

Curiosity Shifts Focus to Dust and Weather Monitoring During Energy-Heavy Experiment

The energy needed for the experiment limits other science activities, but Curiosity has already gathered extensive images of the area. As Mars enters dusty season, the team used time for environmental observations, tracking dust devils and haze in Gale Crater.

Mastcam images from Sol 4789 show drilling beside Nevado Sajama, building on past work in Curiosity's search for ancient habitability.