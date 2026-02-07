Technology News
Nellikkampoyil Night Riders Now Available For Streaming on ZEE5: What You Need to Know About This Malayalam Horror-Comedy

Nellikkampoyil Night Riders is a Malayalam horror-comedy that follows a group of friends as they face strange and unsettling events in their village.

Updated: 7 February 2026 14:00 IST
Photo Credit: Zee5

Nellikkampoyil Night Riders, a Malayalam horror-comedy, mixes folklore, mystery and humor

Highlights
  • A horror-comedy set in a mysterious village backdrop
  • Blends folklore, humor, and youthful energy
  • Directed by Noufal Abdullah
After watching audiences around the world fall in love with genre-bending narratives for decades, one thing is clear: Malayalam cinema has a special power, and that's turning local legends into global entertainers. Nellikkampoyil Night Riders (2025), by director Noufal Abdullah, plays to that strength and does so with assurance. In Nellikkampoyil, what begins as peaceful nights as a mask-wearing figure whispers soon becomes threatened. Enter Shyam, a sprightly young man, who, along with friends, starts investigating the mystery. The mystery-comedy-folklore-horror is well balanced with its comical and mysterious appeal, along with its relaxed type of humour.

When and Where to Watch Nellikkampoyil Night Riders

Nellikkampoyil Night Riders premiered on ZEE5 for streaming on February 06, 2026 and is also available via OTTplay Premium. In Malayalam, with English subtitles. It was scheduled for theatrical release on 24 October 2025 before being released on OTT.

Trailer and Plot of Nellikkampoyil Night Riders

The trailer sets the tone beautifully — moonlit village roads, nervous glances and sudden laughs, and a masked stranger with menacing intent around the corner. It suggests that danger may be lurking, but always with a grin.Kids confront change when their village doesn't look right; long nights, rumours, friendships tested, secrets revealed, and tons of horror-comedy hijinks keep everyone entertained.

Cast and Crew of Nellikkampoyil Night Riders

Nellikkampoyil Night Riders is a youthful, performer-packed movie which has Mathew Thomas, Roshan Shanavas, Sarath Sabha, Meenakshi Unnikrishnan, Merin Philip, and Vishnu Agasthya. The film is directed by Noufal Abdullah and scripted by Sunu A.V. and Jyothish M.

Reception of Nellikkampoyil Night Riders

The film intrigues Malayalam viewers, particularly horror-comedy patrons. It eliminates hardcore horror, takes the path of a village tale approach, and has an IMDb rating of 5.5/10.

 



(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)

Comments

Further reading: ott, ZEE5, Streaming
