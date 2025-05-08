Figma, the website and app design platform, launched multiple new artificial intelligence (AI) tools on Wednesday. The San Francisco-based company introduced the new tools at its annual Figma Config 2025 event, expanding its product offerings. The new AI tools include Figma Site, Figma Make, Figma Buzz, and Figma Draw. Site is aimed at letting users create fully functional and interactive websites, whereas Make is a prompt-to-code tool that can be used to create web app prototypes. These new tools will be available to the company's paid “full seat” subscribers.

The company detailed the new AI tools in multiple blog posts. Figma Sites is an expansion of the company's website-building platform, Figma Design. While earlier, users could design and create the front-end of websites, the new AI tool lets them design, build, and publish websites without leaving the workflow.

Figma Site

Photo Credit: Figma

The tool comes with options for layouts, blocks, templates, and interactions that users can add by prompting the AI. Users can also animate different elements. Additionally, once a design has been created, the multi-edit option lets users make granular changes such as text styles, sizing, and spacing. Figma says users can simultaneously design website layouts for different devices at the same time.

Figma Make

Photo Credit: Figma

Figma Make is the company's latest attempt at letting users design web app prototypes directly within the platform's workflow. Notably, the platform introduced Make Design last year, which did the same thing, but it had to be taken down after users complained that the AI-generated mock-ups were eerily similar to iOS apps.

The latest AI tool is a prompt-to-code tool that will let designers and product teams design, edit, iterate, and test web applications. Since the experience is built into Design, users can directly input their prototype designs along with a text prompt, and the AI can use the images as a reference to build the interactive app experience for users. This would be useful for enterprises that want to keep brand elements consistent in all products.

Figma Buzz

Photo Credit: Figma

Figma Buzz is aimed at removing the silos between marketers and design teams in an organisation. Using Figma's platform, designers can create brand-specific templates and new assets. Then, marketers can access the new Buzz tool to choose a template, and either edit it manually or use the AI chatbot to get desired results, without removing any brand-specific identification.

Finally, Figma Draw is a vector-based platform that allows designers to create illustrations without leaving the platform. The tool comes with options such as brushes, dynamic strokes, progressive blur, texture and noise effects, and more. Additionally, there are layers and properties panels to give users granular control over designs.

Figma Draw

Photo Credit: Figma

Interestingly, Figma Draw appears to be the company's alternative to Adobe Illustrator. While the AI-powered tool is not as sophisticated and feature-rich as Adobe's platform, those who already spend a lot of time in Figma might still prefer it.

Notably, in 2023, Adobe wanted to acquire Figma for $20 billion (roughly Rs. 1.6 lakh crore), however, it had to drop its plans after US regulators pushed against the deal due to its anti-competition nature.