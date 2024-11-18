Technology News
Palayam PC OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Malayalam Thriller Online

The Malayalam film Palayam PC is set for its OTT debut, offering an investigative thriller with a gripping plot.

Updated: 18 November 2024
Palayam PC OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Malayalam Thriller Online

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Saregama Malayalam

The Malayalam film Palayam PC, directed by V.M. Anil, is heading to OTT platforms.

  • Palayam PC to stream soon on Saina Play after its theatrical release
  • Starring Kottayam Ramesh, Rahul Madhav, and Jaffer Idukki
  • Investigative thriller features unique storyline and intense drama
The Malayalam film Palayam PC, directed by V.M. Anil, is heading to OTT platforms months after its theatrical debut on January 5, 2024. Featuring seasoned actors such as Kottayam Ramesh, Rahul Madhav, and Jaffer Idukki, Palayam PC will soon be available for streaming on Saina Play, although the platform has yet to confirm its official release date.

When and Where to Watch Palayam PC

Fans of Malayalam cinema can look forward to streaming Palayam PC exclusively on Saina Play. While the platform has not disclosed an exact release date, the film's impending arrival on the digital platform is expected to attract viewers who missed its theatrical run.

Official Trailer and Plot of Palayam PC

The film's trailer hints at an edge-of-the-seat thriller with an unconventional storyline. The plot follows a middle-aged police officer, played by Kottayam Ramesh,His routine is upended when he is assigned to protect a female activist facing public threats. The narrative unravels with unexpected twists as the officer confronts challenges beyond his anticipation.

Cast and Crew of Palayam PC

In addition to Kottayam Ramesh, Rahul Madhav, and Jaffer Idukki, the ensemble cast includes Ullas Pandalam, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Binu Adimali, Santhosh Keezhatoor, Dr Suraj John Varkey, Swaroop Suraj, Mala Parvathi, Niya Sankarathil, and Manju Pathrose. The story, screenplay, and dialogues were developed by Sathyachandran Poyilkavu and Vijilesh Karuvaloor, with Dr Suraj John Varkey contributing creatively.

The film's technical aspects were helmed by Pradeep Nair as Director of Photography, Sadique Pandallor for music, and Ranjith Ratheesh in charge of editing. The movie is produced under the banner of Chirakarott Movies.

Reception of Palayam PC

Palayam PC opened to moderate reception during its theatrical release, with critics praising its novel premise and performances. The film has an IMDb rating of 8.7 / 10.

