Vikkatakavi OTT Release Date: Naresh Agastya and Megha Akash’s Mystery Thriller to Soon Stream Online on This Platform

Detective Ramakrishna uncovers hidden secrets in Vikkatakavi, streaming from November 28.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 18 November 2024 23:09 IST
Vikkatakavi OTT Release Date: Naresh Agastya and Megha Akash's Mystery Thriller to Soon Stream Online on This Platform

Photo Credit: ZEE 5

Vikkatakavi is all set to release on Zee5.

  • Vikkatakavi streams on Zee5 from November 28 in Telugu and Tamil
  • Naresh Agastya and Megha Akash star in this period thriller series
  • Directed by Pradeep Maddali, it explores mysteries in Amaragiri
A new Telugu and Tamil mystery thriller, Vikkatakavi, featuring Naresh Agastya and Megha Akash, is set to captivate audiences. Directed by Pradeep Maddali, the series combines elements of folklore with suspenseful storytelling. Produced under the banner of SRT Entertainments, it will stream on Zee5 starting November 28. With its unique backdrop set in Telangana during the 1940s and 1970s, the show explored more into the secrets of a fictional state called Amaragiri.

When and Where to Watch Vikkatakavi

The mystery thriller Vikkatakavi will be available for streaming on Zee5 from November 28. Viewers can enjoy this series in both Telugu and Tamil, making it accessible to a wider audience.

Official Trailer and Plot of Vikkatakavi

Set in the mid-20th century, Vikkatakavi revolves around detective Ramakrishna as he solves mysteries linked to the fictional state of Amaragiri. The story intertwines hidden threats, forgotten legacies, and elements of suspense. The movies's creaotors aimed to provide an authentic portrayal by using real locations like Ramoji Film City and the Aluminium Factory for filming. While the trailer highlights the atmospheric tension and period details, it promises to keep viewers intrigued with its gripping narrative.

Cast and Crew of Vikkatakavi

The series boasts an ensemble cast, including Shiju Menon, Tarak Ponnappa, Raghu Kunche, Mukthar Khan, and Amit Tiwari, alongside Naresh Agastya and Megha Akash in lead roles. Supporting performances are delivered by actors like Ramya Durga Krishna, Ashok Kumar, and Rasha Kiramani. Directed by Pradeep Maddali, the series is written by Teja Desharaj, with cinematography by Shoeb Siddiquie and music composed by Ajay Arasada. Editing is handled by Sai Babu Talari.

Further reading: Vikkatakavi, Telugu thriller series, tamil thriller, Zee5 release, Mystery series, Naresh Agastya, Megha Akash
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More


