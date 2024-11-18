Photo Credit: ZEE 5
A new Telugu and Tamil mystery thriller, Vikkatakavi, featuring Naresh Agastya and Megha Akash, is set to captivate audiences. Directed by Pradeep Maddali, the series combines elements of folklore with suspenseful storytelling. Produced under the banner of SRT Entertainments, it will stream on Zee5 starting November 28. With its unique backdrop set in Telangana during the 1940s and 1970s, the show explored more into the secrets of a fictional state called Amaragiri.
The mystery thriller Vikkatakavi will be available for streaming on Zee5 from November 28. Viewers can enjoy this series in both Telugu and Tamil, making it accessible to a wider audience.
Set in the mid-20th century, Vikkatakavi revolves around detective Ramakrishna as he solves mysteries linked to the fictional state of Amaragiri. The story intertwines hidden threats, forgotten legacies, and elements of suspense. The movies's creaotors aimed to provide an authentic portrayal by using real locations like Ramoji Film City and the Aluminium Factory for filming. While the trailer highlights the atmospheric tension and period details, it promises to keep viewers intrigued with its gripping narrative.
The series boasts an ensemble cast, including Shiju Menon, Tarak Ponnappa, Raghu Kunche, Mukthar Khan, and Amit Tiwari, alongside Naresh Agastya and Megha Akash in lead roles. Supporting performances are delivered by actors like Ramya Durga Krishna, Ashok Kumar, and Rasha Kiramani. Directed by Pradeep Maddali, the series is written by Teja Desharaj, with cinematography by Shoeb Siddiquie and music composed by Ajay Arasada. Editing is handled by Sai Babu Talari.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.
Advertisement