Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Scientists Chase Falling Satellite to Study Atmospheric Pollution from Spacecraft Reentries

Scientists Chase Falling Satellite to Study Atmospheric Pollution from Spacecraft Reentries

A jet chase of a falling satellite has offered rare insight into pollution caused by orbital reentries.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 7 May 2025 23:15 IST
Scientists Chase Falling Satellite to Study Atmospheric Pollution from Spacecraft Reentries

Photo Credit: ESA/David Ducross

Researchers tracked the fiery reentry of ESA’s Cluster Salsa satellite by plane

Highlights
  • Jet chases satellite reentry to study burn-up pollution over the Pacific
  • Satellite's fiery descent reveals rare data on orbital chemical emissions
  • Scientists detect lithium, potassium, and aluminum in spacecraft debris
Advertisement

Scientists take advantage of the spectacular airborne chase of a falling satellite to gather rare data on atmospheric pollution from burnt-up spacecraft. In September 2024, a group of European researchers hopped on an aeroplane outfitted with 26 cameras and flew into the night sky to watch the satellite Cluster Salsa make its flaming return to Earth over the Pacific Ocean. The mission, which was launched from Easter Island, sought chemical byproducts that would have been released during that short, meteor-like reentry event. Despite the glare of bright natural light that impeded a clear view, the researchers captured for the first time images of the satellite fracturing and chemicals being released as it fell to Earth.

Satellite Reentries May Impact Ozone and Climate, Scientists Warn

As per the report presented at the European Conference on Space Debris, reentry produced lithium, potassium, and aluminum emissions — elements with the potential to impact the ozone layer and Earth's climate. Stefan Löhle of the University of Stuttgart mentioned that the satellite's weak trail indicated that pieces splintered off and burned with less ferocity than predicted. The satellite started to disintegrate at about 80 kilometres above sea level, and the observations stopped at a height of around 40 kilometres due to the visual extinction.

Such events are increasingly important to monitor as satellite reentries grow in frequency. Although spacecraft such as those in SpaceX's Starlink fleet are made to burn up completely, surviving debris and dust particles could still affect the upper atmosphere, scientists caution. The aluminum oxide from the melting satellites, for example, could be involved in long-term atmospheric effects, such as changes in thermal balance and ozone destruction.

This mission marks only the fifth time a spacecraft reentry has been observed from the air. Researchers hope to align their collected data with computer models to estimate how much mass satellites lose during disintegration and how that mass interacts chemically with the atmosphere. The data also suggest that some titanium components from the 550-kilogram Cluster Salsa may have survived reentry and landed in the Pacific Ocean.

As more satellites return to Earth, researchers plan to repeat the chase with Salsa's sister satellites—Rumba, Tango, and Samba—expected to re-enter by 2026. Despite daytime limitations affecting some measurement techniques, these missions may help clarify how spacecraft pollution influences Earth's upper atmosphere and climate.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: satellite reentry, spacecraft pollution, orbital debris, Cluster Salsa, atmospheric science
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Kaalamega Karigindhi OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Telugu Romantic Movie Online?
Kenya Orders Sam Altman's World to Delete Citizens' Biometric Data Within 7 Days
Scientists Chase Falling Satellite to Study Atmospheric Pollution from Spacecraft Reentries
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. LiveCaller Launched as Free Truecaller Alternative for iPhone Users
  2. Motorola Edge 60 Pro Now Up for Sale in India: See Launch Offers
  3. Sony Announces Launch Event for May 13; Could Unveil Xperia 1 VII
  4. OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra Spotted on Geekbench With This Chipset
  5. Moto G86 5G May Get a 6,720mAh Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC
  6. Honor 400 Pro Price, Key Features Leaked Before Anticipated Global Launch
  7. Realme GT 7 Colour Options Teased; Confirmed to Feature IceSense Design
  8. Microsoft Surface Laptop 13-Inch, Surface Pro 12-Inch Copilot+ PCs Launched
  9. Google Rolls Out May 2025 Update for Pixel With Fixes for Several Bugs
  10. Vivo X200 FE May Launch in India Soon With Zeiss Cameras, More Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Scientists Chase Falling Satellite to Study Atmospheric Pollution from Spacecraft Reentries
  2. NASA Stacks Artemis 2 Second Stage While the Future of SLS Remains Uncertain
  3. What Happens in Your Brain When You Read? New Study Maps the Reading Mind
  4. Airtel Introduces New International Roaming Plans With Unlimited Data in India
  5. Tether to Equip Hadron Platform With Chainalysis Compliance, Monitoring Tools
  6. Amazon Web Services Is Reportedly Working On an AI-Powered Coding Agent
  7. Samsung's Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36 Reportedly Get Google Gemini Side Button Functionality
  8. Split Fiction Sells 4 Million Copies, Nearly Doubling EA's Expectations
  9. Sony WH-1000XM6 Price, Key Features Surface Online; Could Offer Up to 30 Hours Battery Life
  10. Asus ROG Ally 2 Spotted via US FCC Listing Alongside 'Project Kennan' Xbox Handheld
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »