Mrs Deshpande is finally on JioHotstar with her decent smile ever on her face. She is a smart woman who has done serial killing of 9 people due to her own reasons. It's a psychological thriller based on a social topic which attracts viewers for its different story. It has been adapted from LA Mante. With its strong narrative and performances, Mrs Deshpande showcases the unspoken battles of women who try to balance tradition and their individuality. It's on the OTT now, so the wait is over.

When and Where to Watch

You can watch the series online on OTT, JioHotstar now and enjoy this drama.

Trailer and Plot

Mrs Deshpande is out with its intense criminal strategies and the hustle to come out strong. The trailer of the series sets a subtle tone however it is quite powerful. It takes you to the daily life of the main lead. Her internal conflicts and emotional distance in her marriage is shown in the plot. She transforms her from what she is now and becomes rebellious, going on the escalation of awakening and gaining courage. She harbours her unfulfilled dreams and faces the circumstances that pushes her to go for her long going compromises.

Cast and Crew

The series casts Madhuri Dixit Nene as the main lead, who is playing the role pf Mrs Deshpande. The other actors are Sidhharth Chandekar, Priyansh Chatterjee, Diksha Juneja, Pradeep Welankar, and Nimisha Nair. Nagesh Kukunoor has done the direction. Elahe Hiptoola, Sameer Nair, and Deepak Segal are the producers.

Reception

IMDb rating of the series is on the developing part and it is going viral with the mems and social media posts.