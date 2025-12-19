Technology News
Pharma Streaming Now on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know About This Thought-Provoking Drama Online

Pharma is a Malayalam drama series that has finally landed on the digital screens. It explores the themes of ethical practices, drama, and thought-provoking concepts.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 19 December 2025 21:36 IST
Pharma Streaming Now on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know About This Thought-Provoking Drama Online

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Begin journey as ethical medical representative fighting big pharma, doctors, and corrupt officials

Highlights
  • Pharma is a Malayalam drama television series
  • It stars Nivin Pauly in the lead role
  • Streaming now, only on JioHotstar in multiple languages
Written and directed by Arun Prabhu Purushothaman, Pharma is an intense drama web series that hasmade its way to the digital screens. The series follows a thought-provoking plot; it revolves around a young ambitious man, who joins a pharmaceutical company to achieve a secured future. However, the tables turn when he learns about a drug's side-effects to the patients, which he has been promoting to the hospitals and doctors. Only then, he decides to go against the company and expose unethical practices.

When and Where to Watch Pharma

The series is available to stream on JioHotstar in multiple languages, including Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, and more.

Official Trailer and Plot of Pharma

The plot of this series centers around K.P. Vinod (Played by Nivin Pauly), a young ambitious man, who joins a big pharmaceutical company to earn his living. This morally strong man works his best to meet the targets and promote new drugs. However, his life takes a turn when he jumps the corporate ladder by selling a dangerous drug named KydoXin. Soon, he learns about the impact of the drug on patients, only then he decides to fight against the company, keeping his ethics ahead. The season further explores his battle against the pharma company, doctors, and even the government officials. The sequences of the series are highly intense and packed with eye-opening reality.

Cast and Crew of Pharma

This show stars Nivin Pauly in the lead role, followed by Shruti Ramachandran, Narain, Veena Nandakumar, and more in the prominent roles. Krishnan Sethukumar is the producer of the series, while the music has been composed by Jakes Bejoy.

Reception of Pharma

The series was released on the 55th International Film Festival of India in 2024, and digitally it has landed today. The IMDb rating of the series is 7.8/10.

 

Further reading: Pharma, IMDb, JioHotstar, Drama, web series

Further reading: Pharma, IMDb, JioHotstar, Drama, web series
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Pharma Streaming Now on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know About This Thought-Provoking Drama Online
