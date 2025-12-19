Technology News
Starlink Satellite Breaks Apart in Orbit, Begins Uncontrolled Fall Toward Earth After SpaceX Anomaly

A Starlink satellite is falling toward Earth after an orbital anomaly caused partial breakup.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 19 December 2025 22:46 IST
Photo Credit: SpaceX

A tumbling Starlink satellite descends after losing control in orbit.

Highlights
  • Starlink satellite loses control after orbital anomaly
  • Satellite debris poses no risk to space station
  • Incident highlights growing space traffic risks
A SpaceX Starlink internet satellite is tumbling in orbit after suffering a failure shortly after launch last month, and engineers are working to understand what went wrong. Engineers tracked the tumbling satellite, which lost contact as it orbited about 418 kilometres above Earth. SpaceX has confirmed that the spacecraft started venting fuel, altered its course, and ejected a small collection of slow-moving debris fragments. The satellite is mostly whole, with plans for it to blaze up entirely in the earth's atmosphere when it tumbles back down within a few weeks, the company mentioned.

SpaceX Confirms Starlink Satellite Anomaly, Debris Release, and Safe Descent Below ISS Orbit

According to a SpaceX statement shared on social media, the anomaly triggered a rapid drop in the satellite's orbit and the release of trackable debris with low relative speed. The company stated the propulsion system was likely damaged, leading to fuel venting and loss of control. SpaceX said it is coordinating closely with NASA and the US Space Force about tracking the debris, which poses no risk to the International Space Station or its crew.

The satellite is definitely tumbling, although intact; its gradual descent avoids the space station. SpaceX activated safety protocols and deployed software updates fleet-wide.

Starlink's Rapid Expansion Highlights Growing Orbital Congestion and Space Safety Challenges

Starlink is the world's largest satellite network, with nearly 9,300 active satellites, 65 per cent of operational spacecraft. SpaceX launched 3,000 this year, expanding broadband; satellites operate five years before deorbiting.

The incident calls attention to concerns for space safety: even though the Starlink satellites were designed to avoid collisions, a lack of co-ordination among operators leaves other satellites at risk and the need for global cooperation.

Further reading: SpaceX, Starlink, satellite anomaly, Space Debris, Low earth orbit
