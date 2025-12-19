Godday Godday Chaa 2 Now Streaming Online: A Powerful Punjabi Comedy with Social Satire

Godday Godday Cha 2 is a comedy film with its another sequel to Godday Godday Cha. Remaining true to the first part's theme, this sequel is continuing with the exploration of the social customs, traditions and family dynamics along with humorous punchlines and satire. The movie goes with the light hearted narrative which leaves a comment on the rituals and traditional practices with the spices of entertainment. It relates to the audience well because of its approach to the relatable characters.

When and Where to Watch

Godday Godday Cha 2 is now on the OTT platform, Zee5. It can be seen with a paid subscription.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer gives a hint of the comic genre with a normal tone. The movie shows the situations which are deep rooted with the customs based on traditions along with social expectations. It talks about the conflicts that arise with the rigid beliefs of the generation differences. There are several misunderstandings in their families, however they cope with them and try to be together. The story is quite balanced with comedy and subtle messaging keeps the audience entertained.

Cast and Crew

The film has a stellar cast,m with leadings actors, Ammy Virk and Tania. Vijay Kumar Arora is the director of the movie. Jagdip Sidhu has done the dialogues and screenplay. Umesh K. Bansal, Varun Arora, and Anshu Kapoor are the producers of the film under Zee Studios and VH Entertainment.

Reception

The first part of the movie was well accepted by the audience. Now this sequel is also on the buzz on social media. It has a 9.2 IMDb rating out of 10.