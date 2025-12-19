Dominic and the Ladies' Purse is a Malayalam comedy thriller film that stars Mammootty and Gokul Suresh in the prominent roles. The plot revolves around a broke ex-cop turned Private Detective, Dominic, whose quest for a missing purse suddenly turns into a big web of mystery. As he commences with the investigation, he gets entangled in a missing girl's case, murder, and secrets that lead to Tamil Nadu and Kerala's underworld. The film is highly engaging, with a blend of comedy and thrills.

When and Where to Watch Dominic and The Ladies' Purse

The film is now streaming exclusively on Zee 5 in multiple languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

Official Trailer and Plot of Dominic and The Ladies' Purse

This film follows Dominic (Played by Mammootty), an ex-cop who was dismissed and is now a Private Detective. As he struggles financially and with his landlady, Mrs. Madhuri (Viji Venkatesh), his life takes a drastic turn when she finds a missing purse. As a favor to waive off his rent, he takes up the case of the missing purse that belongs to a lady named Pooja. What begins as a case of a missing commodity soon turns out to be a big mystery. As he commences an investigation with his partner Vignesh (Gokul Suresh), the duo find themselves entangled in a critical case of two missing individuals, a murder, and a stalker.

Cast and Crew of Dominic and The Ladies' Purse

Written and directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, this film stars Mammootty in the lead role, followed by Gokul Suresh, Viji Venkatesh, Siddiquie, and more in the supporting cast. The film has been produced by Mammootty, and the music composer of the film is Darbuka Siva.

Reception of Dominic and The Ladies' Purse

The film was theatrically released on January 23rd, 2025, where it received a remarkable response. The film's IMDb rating is 7.0/10.