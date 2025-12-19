Technology News
Adobe Partners With Runway to Offer Firefly Users Early Access to Video Generation Models

With this partnership, Adobe Firefly users can access Runway’s newGen-4.5 model ahead of its wider public release.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 19 December 2025 20:20 IST
Photo Credit: Adobe

The partnership also makes Adobe the preferred API creativity partner of Runway

Highlights
  • Adobe Firefly Pro users can generate unlimited videos till December 22
  • Runway and Adobe will collaborate to develop new AI innovations
  • These innovations will be exclusively available in Adobe apps
Adobe and Runway announced a multi-year strategic partnership on Thursday. As part of the deal, the San Jose-based software giant will become the preferred application programming interface (API) creativity partner of the artificial intelligence (AI) startup. Additionally, Adobe's Firefly platform will get early access to Runway's new video-generation AI models. The two companies will also collaborate to develop “new AI innovations” exclusively for the Photoshop maker's platforms. Notably, Adobe forged a similar partnership with Google Cloud in October to bring access to the latest Gemini, Imagen, and Veo models across the platform.

Adobe and Runway Announce Partnership

In a newsroom post, the two companies announced the multi-year partnership, which brings together Runway's generative video technology with Adobe's creative tools. Now, whenever the AI startup releases a new model, Firefly users will be able to use it exclusively for a limited period before it becomes available to other users and platforms.

“Runway's generative video innovation combined with Adobe's trusted pro workflows will help creators and brands expand their creative potential and meet the growing demands of modern content and media production,” said Ely Greenfield, chief technology officer and senior vice president, digital media, Adobe.

As the preferred API creativity partner, Adobe users will now get early access to the Gen-4.5 model. Additionally, Firefly Pro subscribers can access unlimited video generations using the model until December 22. Runway's latest video model improves on motion quality, instruction following, and visual quality. Adobe says users can use it to generate complex, multi-element scenes with realistic physics and expressive characters.

Once generated, users can take these videos to the Firefly video editor to stitch the generated clips into a shareable video, or use Adobe Premiere, After Effects, and other Creative Cloud applications for a professional edit.

Creators can generate video from text prompts using Gen-4.5, explore different visual directions, pacing and motion, and then move seamlessly into Firefly video editor to assemble generated clips into polished, shareable videos. Creative Professionals can take their generations into Adobe Premiere, After Effects, and other Creative Cloud applications for further control and refinement.

Apart from this, the two companies also said they will work with independent filmmakers, major studios, agencies, streaming platforms, Fortune 500 brands, and global enterprises to co-develop new video capabilities into Adobe tools that professionals in this industry can use for their projects.

Further reading: Adobe, Runway, Adobe Firefly, AI, Artificial Intelligence, AI video
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
