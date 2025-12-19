Adobe and Runway announced a multi-year strategic partnership on Thursday. As part of the deal, the San Jose-based software giant will become the preferred application programming interface (API) creativity partner of the artificial intelligence (AI) startup. Additionally, Adobe's Firefly platform will get early access to Runway's new video-generation AI models. The two companies will also collaborate to develop “new AI innovations” exclusively for the Photoshop maker's platforms. Notably, Adobe forged a similar partnership with Google Cloud in October to bring access to the latest Gemini, Imagen, and Veo models across the platform.

In a newsroom post, the two companies announced the multi-year partnership, which brings together Runway's generative video technology with Adobe's creative tools. Now, whenever the AI startup releases a new model, Firefly users will be able to use it exclusively for a limited period before it becomes available to other users and platforms.

“Runway's generative video innovation combined with Adobe's trusted pro workflows will help creators and brands expand their creative potential and meet the growing demands of modern content and media production,” said Ely Greenfield, chief technology officer and senior vice president, digital media, Adobe.

As the preferred API creativity partner, Adobe users will now get early access to the Gen-4.5 model. Additionally, Firefly Pro subscribers can access unlimited video generations using the model until December 22. Runway's latest video model improves on motion quality, instruction following, and visual quality. Adobe says users can use it to generate complex, multi-element scenes with realistic physics and expressive characters.

Creators can generate video from text prompts using Gen-4.5, explore different visual directions, pacing and motion, and then move seamlessly into Firefly video editor to assemble generated clips into polished, shareable videos. Creative Professionals can take their generations into Adobe Premiere, After Effects, and other Creative Cloud applications for further control and refinement.

Apart from this, the two companies also said they will work with independent filmmakers, major studios, agencies, streaming platforms, Fortune 500 brands, and global enterprises to co-develop new video capabilities into Adobe tools that professionals in this industry can use for their projects.