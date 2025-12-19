Technology News
Four More Shots Please Final Season Out on Prime Video: Know Everything About This Show For One Last Time

Four More Shots Please Final season is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The show will explore the theme of adult relationships, life, and more.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 19 December 2025 22:35 IST
Four More Shots Please Final Season Out on Prime Video: Know Everything About This Show For One Last Time

Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Four More Shots Please returns for final season exploring adulthood, emotions, deeper connections

Highlights
  • Four More Shots Please is a popular drama series
  • It has been created by Rangita and Ishita Pritish Nandy
  • Streaming Now, only on Amazon Prime Video
Created by Rangita and Ishita Pritish Nandy, Four More Shots Please is a popular drama series that is coming back with its final season. From emotional turmoil to romances, and a lot of drama, this season will follow the transformation of four friends who have to confront breakups, career upliftments and more, while keeping their bond together. The sequences of the series are dramatic and entertaining to watch. Likewise, the familiar faces will make a comeback too, along with new faces.

When and Where to Watch Four More Shots Please Final Season

This series is now streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. It consists of seven episodes in total. However, it is accessible to those with an active subscription.

Official Trailer and Plot of Four More Shots Please Final Season

This season is promised to be more about youth. It will explore the adulthood of the four friends, where the girls will explore their balance between professional life, while navigating their lives through struggling or broken relationships. Other than this, Damini (Played by Sayani Gupta) will have a final faceoff with her professional freedom and unresolved breakup with Jeh (Portrayed by Prateik Patil Babbar). This web series is a perfect blend of raw emotions, comedy, drama, and reality.

Cast and Crew of Four More Shots Please Final Season

This show will mark the comeback of familiar faces like Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Gurbani, Maanvi Gagroo, Prateik Patil Babbar, and more. The music has been composed by Bay Music House and Parth Parekh, while Neha Parti Matiyani and Sanket Shah are the cinematographers.

Reception of Four More Shots Please Final Season

This popular web series has just landed on the digital screens. Overall, it has received a decent response from both the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of the show is 5.6/10.

 

Further reading: Four More Shots Please, Amazon Prime Video, OTT, Web-series
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
New FIFA Game to Launch on Netflix Games in Time for FIFA World Cup Next Year
Mrs. Deshpande Now Streaming Online: A Powerful Drama Exploring Identity, Marriage and Strength

Four More Shots Please Final Season Out on Prime Video: Know Everything About This Show For One Last Time
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
