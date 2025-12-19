Created by Rangita and Ishita Pritish Nandy, Four More Shots Please is a popular drama series that is coming back with its final season. From emotional turmoil to romances, and a lot of drama, this season will follow the transformation of four friends who have to confront breakups, career upliftments and more, while keeping their bond together. The sequences of the series are dramatic and entertaining to watch. Likewise, the familiar faces will make a comeback too, along with new faces.

When and Where to Watch Four More Shots Please Final Season

This series is now streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. It consists of seven episodes in total. However, it is accessible to those with an active subscription.

Official Trailer and Plot of Four More Shots Please Final Season

This season is promised to be more about youth. It will explore the adulthood of the four friends, where the girls will explore their balance between professional life, while navigating their lives through struggling or broken relationships. Other than this, Damini (Played by Sayani Gupta) will have a final faceoff with her professional freedom and unresolved breakup with Jeh (Portrayed by Prateik Patil Babbar). This web series is a perfect blend of raw emotions, comedy, drama, and reality.

Cast and Crew of Four More Shots Please Final Season

This show will mark the comeback of familiar faces like Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Gurbani, Maanvi Gagroo, Prateik Patil Babbar, and more. The music has been composed by Bay Music House and Parth Parekh, while Neha Parti Matiyani and Sanket Shah are the cinematographers.

Reception of Four More Shots Please Final Season

This popular web series has just landed on the digital screens. Overall, it has received a decent response from both the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of the show is 5.6/10.