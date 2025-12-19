Technology News
English Edition

Scientists Rule Out Elusive Sterile Neutrino After 10-Year Hunt, Shaking Particle Physics

Physicists rule out sterile neutrino after 10-year search, reshaping particle physics.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 19 December 2025 23:15 IST
Scientists Rule Out Elusive Sterile Neutrino After 10-Year Hunt, Shaking Particle Physics

The MicroBooNE experiment at Fermilab rules out sterile neutrinos after a decade of precise measurements.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Decade-long hunt finds no evidence for sterile neutrino
  • The MicroBooNE experiment rule out a mysterious particle with 95% certain
  • Discovery reshapes future research in particle physics
Advertisement

Scientists have concluded, after ten years of painstaking measurements, that the sterile neutrino, whose existence has long been hypothesised, probably does not exist: a major shift in particle physics. Using the MicroBooNE experiment at Fermilab, researchers looked for that elusive particle in neutrinos from two strong beams and found no evidence of it, characterizing it as rejected with 95 percent confidence. The finding overturns a 10-year-old theory that was introduced to try and explain abnormal behaviour in neutrinos seen during earlier experiments. With this candidate now out of the picture, researchers are narrowing their quest for physics beyond the Standard Model and considering alternative explanations for the  neutrino anomalies.

MicroBooNE Experiment Rules Out Sterile Neutrino, Refining Focus on Neutrino Research and Future DUNE Studies

According to a Nature report, the research entailed Fermilab's MicroBooNE detector in Illinois. The international team, which included researchers from Rutgers University, studied neutrinos generated by two beams and monitored how they changed and interacted. But their conclusion offered no proof of a sterile neutrino and effectively ruled it out, eliminating one of the most hotly debated possibilities in the study of these particles and allowing scientists to move on to new paths to understand the particles' strange behaviour.

Neutrinos are relatively small particles that interact only weakly with matter and can travel through planets without being impeded. The Standard Model recognizes three varieties, i.e, electron, muon, and tau, that are capable of transforming from one type to another. Unlike the known types, a sterile neutrino would interact only through gravity, so it would be extremely difficult to detect.

The MicroBooNE team accounted for uncertainties such as neutrino-nucleus interactions, beam components, and detector responses. The results were checked by graduate researchers, and Mastbaum mentioned the work goes a long way to advance methods for future experiments, such as DUNE.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: sterile neutrino, MicroBooNE, Fermilab, neutrino physics, Particle Physics, Dune
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Realme 16 Pro Series India Launch Date Announced: See Expected Specifications, Features
Apple's Foldable iPhone Shipments May Slip to 2027 Despite 2026 Launch, Analyst Says
Scientists Rule Out Elusive Sterile Neutrino After 10-Year Hunt, Shaking Particle Physics
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's When the Realme 16 Pro Series Will Launch in India
  2. Google's Pixel Upgrade Program Lets You Get the Latest Model Every Year
  3. Here's How Much The Redmi Note 15 5G Could Cost in India
  4. OTT Releases This Week: Thamma, Mrs Deshpande, Raat Akeli Hai The Bansal Murders, and More
  5. YouTube Bans Popular Channels for Making Misleading AI-Generated Movie Trailers
  6. Oppo Reno 15 Pro, Reno 15 Pro Max Global Variants Surface on Geekbench
  7. Naughty Dog Working Overtime as Intergalactic Targets Mid-2027 Launch: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Astronomers Observe Black Hole Twisting Spacetime for the First Time, Confirming Einstein’s Theory
  2. Hubble Captures Rare Collision in Nearby Planetary System, Revealing Violent Planet Formation
  3. Scientists Rule Out Elusive Sterile Neutrino After 10-Year Hunt, Shaking Particle Physics
  4. NASA’s PUNCH Mission Provides First Continuous Views of Solar Eruptions Across Space
  5. Starlink Satellite Breaks Apart in Orbit, Begins Uncontrolled Fall Toward Earth After SpaceX Anomaly
  6. Four More Shots Please Final Season Out on Prime Video: Know Everything About This Show For One Last Time
  7. Godday Godday Chaa 2 Now Streaming Online: A Powerful Punjabi Comedy with Social Satire
  8. Pharma Streaming Now on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know About This Thought-Provoking Drama Online
  9. Mrs. Deshpande Now Streaming Online: A Powerful Drama Exploring Identity, Marriage and Strength
  10. Adobe Partners With Runway to Offer Firefly Users Early Access to Video Generation Models
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »